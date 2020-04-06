2022 BMW M3 gets rendered from behind – Here is a new image

The upcoming 2022 BMW M3 gets one more rendering. This time, @zer.0.wt gives us a close look at what the potential rear end of the new M3 could look like. The render is based on some of the previous leaked images, including this one. In this render, we can see that its rear wheel arches are flared out, similar to those found on the current F80 BMW M3. The bumper includes the typical quad exhaust pipes, even though they seem to be a bit smaller than usual in this image.

There will be a subtle spoiler on top of the trunk, on the standard models. The more sportier models, like the CS, will likely get a more aggressive lip. As you’d expect, the roof is also made of carbon fiber. The front-end is not featured here, but we’ve already seen plenty of leaks which indicate a very large kidney grille. As seen on this rendering as well.

When the G80 BMW M3 debuts, it will be powered by the same new S58 engine as the BMW X3 M and X4 M. So it will be a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 engine with 473 hp as-standard. There will also be a competition model available at launch and that will pack the same engine but with 503 hp. For those keeping score, that 503 hp is exactly the same amount as the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. Still, it’s a bit few ponies less than the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 505 hp.

This new G80 BMW M3 will also be the first M3 in history to power all four wheels. According to our sources, there will be two models; a rear-wheel drive model and an all-wheel drive model; marking another first for the famed performance model. The rear-drive M3 will be available with either a manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic, while the all-wheel drive car will be automatic only.

BMW plans to unveil the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 this Fall, with sales commencing early next year.