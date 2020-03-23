What non-BMW dream car is a must-have is your all-time dream garage?

We’re all fans of BMW here, that’s why you’re reading this article and why I’m writing it. However, not all of us are exclusively BMW fans, present company included. Most of us like other brands and other cars from other brands, even rival brands of BMW. To be honest, if I were to choose an all-time dream car — even though I find that almost impossible — it likely wouldn’t be a BMW. There are too many incredible cars from too many brands for that to be the case.

Admittedly, many of you BMW fans might choose a BMW as your all-time dream car. But let’s play a game and leave BMW out of the picture. Let’s choose our all-time dream car, one from any era that would be a must-have in your all-time dream garage, that doesn’t come from the Bavarian brand. Or at least BMW specifically, as Audi is also from Bavaria…

I’ll go first because I’m selfish like that. Also because I’m the one writing this so I don’t have much of a choice. Anyway, I’ll start it off and then you can leave your choice in the comments section, while also (likely) telling me why my choice is wrong.

If I didn’t have to worry about money, the car I’d have in my dream garage, above anything else, would be — a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. That’s right, as an editor of BMWBLOG, I’d choose a Mercedes-Benz. That’s because I’m a car enthusiast in general, I love any car from any brand, so long as the car interests me. The 300 SL Gullwing is, in my opinion one of the very coolest cars ever made and there’s just something about it that calls to me, like a siren out at sea. Its high price tag would be my shipwreck…

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing was developed back in the 1950s and was the fastest car ever made at the time. It was designed on a tubular steel chassis, featured a straight-six engine (slightly slanted to accommodate a lower hood line), a manual gearbox and the coolest doors ever fitted to a production car. It’s bafflingly beautiful, effortlessly cool, makes an incredible noise and is immensely rare. I saw one in person only once at the Greenwich Concourse a few years back and it made my knees weak. If I had all the money in the world, and was willing to spend seven figures on a car, it’d almost certainly be the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing.