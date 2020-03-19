The new BMW M2 CS spotted in the US, coming later this Spring

The compact M2 CS rocket has recently been spotted out in the wild in the United States. The new BMW M2 CS is a complete bombshell. The high-performance coupe is engineered with inspiration from the world of motorsport. In every aspect, this is the best M2 ever created and likely one of the most mind-blowing ///M cars in the history of the Garching-based division.

Recently, a pre-series prototype has been spotted in a car park in New Jersey, US. The prototype spotted has its M2 CS emblem covered, along with the side logos on the front wing air breathers, the “M2 CS” particle on the kidney grille and the BMW roundels from the engine hood, trunk and wheel hub caps.

The spotted BMW M2 CS is dressed in the sensational Misano Blue metallic color. Although the series M2 CS will launch with four variations of the 763M Y-spoke design forged alloy wheels, the pictured model was equipped with a different set of alloy sporting a star design with 5 double spokes.

What sets the M2 CS apart from the M2 Competition are the track-oriented solutions adopted and the output increase for the BMW S55 straight-six engine up to 450 PS / 444 hp. Visually, the M2 CS makes use of the full BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package, with shiny black side window ornaments and an all-black kidney grille.

Furthermore, the BMW M2 CS features a carbon fiber front splitter, a carbon fiber hood with central air vent and a CFRP roof with sandwich structure. The carbon fiber festival continues with the exterior mirror casings, the rear diffuser and the boot-mounted Gurney-style spoiler. The exhaust system was further optimized, featuring a quad architecture and embossed ///M logos on each pipe.

Depicted by the golden calipers, the BMW M2 CS spotted in New Jersey was fitted with the high-end, optional ///M Carbon ceramic brake system to ensure top-level braking performance.

While we don’t have any picture from inside the captured M2 CS, there is a good chance the 3.0- liter inline-six petrol powerplant roaring under the hood was mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the puristic choice that will always cater to die-hard track aficionados.

It is very likely that, due to the coronavirus widespread across the Globe, the market launch of the new BMW M2 Cs gets postponed to a later date, as BMW will close its European and South African production facilities until April 19th.

In Europe, prices for the new M2 CS will start at a hefty €95,000. In the US, the BMW M2 CS has an MSRP $83,600 plus $995 Destination. Initially it was rumored that 500 units will be developed for the US market, but we recently learned that the number will be lower than that. No official confirmation on the exact units figure but a ballpark mentioned between 350 and 400 units. There are around 2,200 units produced globally.