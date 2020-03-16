Corona Virus: BMW Welt, BMW Museum and BMW Classic now closed

The corona virus and the restrictions on public life associated with its spread have now also reached the BMW Welt and BMW Museum. From March 17, the two tourist attractions will be closed due to a directive issued today by the Bavarian government. The closure also affects the BMW Classic premises at Moosacher Strasse 66.

In addition to regular visitor traffic, the unplanned closure also affects all public tours and other events that were planned in BMW Welt, BMW Museum or BMW Group Classic.

Unfortunately, vehicle pickups at BMW Welt are also affected by the COVID-19 virus and cannot take place as hoped. Affected customers are contacted directly by their respective BMW partners.

It is currently completely unclear how long the catastrophe will last in Bavaria and when the Munich BMW locations can open to visitors again. It also remains to be seen how things will go at other BMW Group locations and what restrictions customers will have to adjust to if branches and dealerships have to close down across the board.

On the other hand, it is clear that all measures to slow the pandemic are absolutely justified and can make a decisive contribution to minimizing the consequences for human health.

We will keep you updated on this topic as we learn more along the way!