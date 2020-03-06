Video: Here’s the BMW i4 Concept sound, designed by Hans Zimmer

The introduction of electric vehicles brings a host of challenges for car makers out there. For those who have built their image on the way they drive and sound, one of the most particular issues is the sound these new contraptions make.

BMW is no exception and, as we already reported before, they went big when they decided to hire someone to handle the sounds the i4 and other EVs will make.

They hired famous Hollywood soundtrack producer, Hans Zimmer.

Hans is currently working with BMW sound designer, Renzo Vitale on what is otherwise called BMW IconicSounds Electric. This is a host of aural stimuli that will convey different feelings to you while you’re driving your electric BMW.

Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW: “Sound has always played an important role in the emotionalisation of our vehicles. Now we are taking the joy of sheer driving pleasure to a new level and are particularly pleased to be working with Hans Zimmer to create the new sound world of electric mobility at BMW.

This collaboration will result in our forward-looking sound offering for electrified vehicles: BMW IconicSounds Electric.”

The BMW Concept i4 drive sound is the second developed for electric BMW vehicles with Hans Zimmer, following the presentation of the electric sound for the BMW Vision M NEXT at the #NEXTGen event in Munich in June 2019.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to turn electric driving in a BMW into a very special experience with the help of great sounds,” Zimmer commented in 2019. “I am relishing the challenge of co-designing the composition for future electric BMWs.”

Hans Zimmer and Renzo Vitale presented the new start/stop sound in Zimmer’s Santa Monica studio back in November 2019. The ready-to-drive sound for all-electric BMW models and BMW plug-in hybrids will be introduced as a standard feature worldwide from July 2020.

“The ability to design the sound in our vehicles makes it possible for us to spark positive emotions,” says Vitale. “The new start/stop sound is intended to instil a sense of excitement at the prospect of electric driving when the customer gets into their vehicle and begins the journey.”