Video: BMW M5 Competition vs RS6 vs E63 AMG drag race

The time has finally come to see the drag race we’ve all been waiting for since the new BMW M5 came out. With the addition of all-wheel drive to the new platform, the new F90 M5 was bound to win a lot of drag races you wouldn’t expect it to win otherwise.

However, while we’ve seen the BMW going up against its arch-rival from Mercedes-AMG for a number of times before, we didn’t get to see it race against the new RS6 Avant because the new model was just launched. This is it then!

The guys from CarWow got all three German Autobahn missiles together for a quick drag race and things got very interesting. Admittedly, I was surprised at the results but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

Another surprise was the addition of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid in Sport Turismo guise. That’s a long name. The Sport Turismo is meant to be a more practical version of the Panamera from the German car maker but is has grown to gargantuan size in the process.

It’s the heaviest car here but it also has the most power thanks to its hybrid setup. With 680 HP and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal, it has the biggest numbers here, along with a hefty weight of 2.4 tons. The BMW M5 Competition has 625 HP and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque but tips the scale under 2 tons and is the only car here to do that. It’s also the only sedan so no surprise: is the lightest.

The new Audi RS6 comes with a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 just like the E63 AMG S. The Audi has 600 HP and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal while the Merc has more torque at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) and 12 more HP. Therefore, quite some interesting races coming up.

I won’t spoil the fun of watching the video yourself but I can say the BMW did really well.