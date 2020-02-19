WORLD PREMIERE: 2020 BMW M340d Sedan and Touring with 340 hp

The highly awaited and speculated 2020 BMW M340d Sedan and Touring models are finally being unveiled today. The two super sporty diesels will debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show before going on sale this Summer.

Both cars are powered by a 3.0 liter engine generating 340 hp and peak torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). The inclusion of 48V mild hybrid technology, meanwhile, has led to a further reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. The mild hybrid tech will also add 8 kW or 11 PS of extra boost available at any time without delay.

The diesel unit’s peak torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) is on stream from just 1,750 rpm, while maximum output of 250 kW/340 hp arrives at 4,400 rpm. The potent engine in the new BMW M340d models are paired with the equally fantastic ZF eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

Therefore, the new BMW M340d xDrive Sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds, while the new BMW M340d xDrive Touring completes the same sprint in 4.8 seconds.

Since the 48V is also a novelty, let’s look at this new hybrid tech. The electrical power required is stored in a 48V battery that is charged by recuperating energy under braking or on the overrun. Plus, additional energy can be supplied to the 48V battery by raising the engine’s load point.

The power generated in this way assists the engine when traveling at a constant speed, too, meaning it can operate within an efficiency-optimised load range as often as possible. As a result, there are fewer spikes in fuel consumption. The mild hybrid technology has the additional benefit of improving the operation of the Auto Start Stop and coasting functions.

The 48V generator allows the engine to be deactivated with very little vibration and restarted smoothly during brief stops at junctions or in traffic jams. When braking, the engine can be switched off at speeds below 15 km/h (9 mph) already. The coasting function available when the Driving Experience Control switch is set to ECO PRO or COMFORT mode also shuts the engine down completely, creating further potential for lowering fuel consumption.

The most important benefit of these new diesels is the efficiency. With a standard consumption of 5.3 to 5.7 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers, the M340d sedan has CO2 emissions of 139 to 149 grams per kilometer. On the other hand, the BMW M340d Touring posts a fuel consumption of 5.4 to 5.8 liters and 143 to 153 grams CO2 emissions.

Unfortunately, the two cars are not slotted to arrive on the U.S. market.

BMW M340d xDrive Sedan

BMW M340d xDrive Touring