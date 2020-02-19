BMW M8 Competition Coupe (F92) showcased in Malachite Green metallic

I am deeply fascinated by how impressive the BMW Individual palette of colors is. Malachite Green metallic is one of the many shades you can choose from, which really makes the new BMW M8 Competition Coupe looks particularly striking. After seeing the M8 exponents in some special exterior paint finishes such as the Twilight Purple, Brands Hatch Grey, Motegi Red or Zanzibar metallic, it’s now the M8’s turn to flash out in a flamboyant and deeply upscale Malachite Green metallic color (coded 205 in the BMW Individual catalogue).

Malachite Green is an outright impressive shade of green, which delivers more muscularity to the overall astonishing design of the BMW M8 Competition Coupe. This green color has a dark tone and an expressive shine in direct sunlight. Malachite Green metallic by BMW Individual is a very versatile, multi-faceted shade, combining green, black, bronze and grey tones.

The fair impression is that Malachite Green turns the M8 Competition Coupe into a decisively elegant grand tourer, which impresses with its sheer beauty oozing through all its pores.

As part of the Competition package, the featured M8 Coupe boasts the 20-inch sports tires with Star-spoke design light alloy wheels (code 811M). Inside, the cabin is adorned in the vivid-looking BMW Individual Midrand Beige full upholstery with bespoke M guilting.

Just like the F90 M5 and the newly unveiled BMW X5 M and X6 M, the 2020 BMW M8 Coupe gets two power stages. The base one is reserved for the non-Competition models which use the same 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine, but with only 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

The 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe keeps the same torque levels while adding 25 more horsepower ((17 in the US) for a total of 625 hp (617 for US spec cars). Paired with that twin-turbo V8 is an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic, much like the M5, but adapted to the M8.

BMW quoted the standard sprint at 3.2 seconds, yet with the help of BMW Works Driver Martin Tomczyk we managed to beat that.

In the video below, you can see the 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe running from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.88 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) with the Launch Control in 9.93 seconds!