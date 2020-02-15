VIDEO: Carwow tests the Rolls-Royce Cullinan — Most Luxurious SUV?

I had the chance to drive the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge back in November. Rolls let us drive it from BMW’s main facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina all the way up to Ashville, North Carolina. After my drive in the Cullinan, I genuinely didn’t want to get out of it because it’s that wonderful to be in, especially for hundreds of miles. In this new video review from Carwow, we take a look at the new Cullinan Black Badge and we get to see why it’s the most luxurious SUV ever.

To be honest, the Black Badge version of the Cullinan isn’t necessarily more luxurious than the standard car. In fact, the standard car might even be more luxurious, thanks to its ever-so-slightly softer ride. However, the Black Badge is more stylish and that’s a luxury of its own.

On the outside, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is about as youthful and fashion-forward as you’re going to get from Rolls. It’s also the most brash looking Roller ever, thanks to its chemically-darkened Spirit of Ecstasy, black chrome trim bits, 22-inch wheels and *gasp* red brake calipers. The latter of which are a Rolls-Royce first. Though, Mat Watson does have a point in that it does look like the new London Black Cab. Please don’t have me hanged for agreeing, Rolls-Royce. Mat said it first. I’m still so young…

Inside, though, the Black Badge is extremely luxurious, with rich lamb’s wool carpets, miles of sumptuous leather, real metal accents throughout and enough sound insulation to sound-proof a bomb shelter. One oddity about the UK-market Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the fact that it can’t be offered with the cool glass partition between the rear seats and the trunk. That apparition is a unique option in the industry and it allows rear occupants to be shielded from outside weather conditions if the trunk is opened, which is actually quite brilliant. However, it’s only available in left-hand drive markets. Odd.

All in, though, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the most luxurious SUV on sale. Some other luxury SUVs get close but there’s something impossibly opulent about driving the Cullinan. It might not look great but it’s lovely to drive and ride in.