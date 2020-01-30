2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe styled with AC Schnitzer parts

Known for their exotic builds, BMW Abu Dhabi Motors lives up to its name. Their latest project is based on the 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe which has been styled with a series of accessories from AC Schnitzer. The German tuning company give the Sunset Orange 8 Series Gran Coupe a front aerodynamic spoiler of carbon fiber, side canards as well as side skirts in carbon fiber. But it’s the lip part of the front bumper which stands out, thanks to the same Sunset Orange color.

In the back, the BMW 840i Gran Coupe retains its factory-installed bumper and diffusor. Yet, a carbon fiber solution from AC Schnitzer would have made more sense.

The M Performance Catalog is also put to good use, so this 8 Series Gran Coupe is adorned with M Performance 21” Light Alloy Wheels.

In the US, Standard paint finishes on the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe include non-metallic Alpine White and metallic finishes in Carbon Black (when the M Sport package is selected), Black Sapphire (840i and 840i xDrive only), Mineral White, Sonic Speed Blue, Sunset Orange, Bluestone (840i and 840i xDrive only), Blue Ridge Mountain (840i and 840i xDrive only) and Barcelona Blue (840i and 840i xDrive only).

Optional Individual paint finishes include Dravit Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, Aventurin Red Metallic and Frozen Bluestone Metallic.

The BMW 840i Gran Coupe comes with the brand’s ubiquitous, but excellent, B58 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 engine, making 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 5.2 seconds for the rear-drive car and 4.9 seconds for the xDrive-equipped one.

Prices start at $84,900 for the new 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe and $87,800 for the 840i xDrive Gran Coupe. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.