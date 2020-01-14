Video: Toyota Supra drag races BMW M2 with Competition badge on it

One of the more interesting competitions of the past year was between the BMW M2 Competition and the Toyota Supra. The two cars have been compared over and over again, even though they aren’t exactly direct rivals. They might not be direct rivals but many enthusiasts see various reasons to compare the two. Looking at the times put in on various tracks around the world, one might be inclined to agree.

The thing is, the specs don’t really match up. According to Toyota, the B58 engine from BMW used under the hood of the Supra is supposed to deliver 335 HP and up to 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. Looking at those numbers and the fact that the Supra is really close to the BMW M2 Competition, in terms of actual lap times, on nearly all the tracks where the two have been tested, makes one wonder just how much power the 3-liter straight six mill actually makes.

That’s because the BMW M2 Competition has a significant power advantage, even if it is almost three hundred pounts heavier. The S55 engine under the hood of the M2 Competition was tuned to deliver 405 HP and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Therefore, the M2 should have the obvious advantage over the Supra, especially if we’re talking about a car fitted with the 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Unlike other videos we’ve seen, this time the Supra takes it and in a formidable fashion. It’s a bit confusing because the M2 in this video looks sort of like a mashup between the new M2 Competition and the original M2. It seems as if the Malaysian-market M2 Comp has the same headlights as the original M2. Either way, it’s interesting to see the less powerful Supra consistently keep up with the M2 Competition.