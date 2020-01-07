Video: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets first commercial in the US

As we’re now in 2020, BMW is starting to gear up its marketing machine. The first model to get a boost is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Sales of the car are kicking off and there’s even a configurator available to make sure you can set up your car in the perfect combination. This marketing effort wouldn’t have been complete without a 30-second ad to be run on every network in the US, in typical fashion.

BMW of North America did exactly that and it’s beginning to become rather obvious who they are targeting with their campaign. Even the slogan tells you, this is meant to be seen as an alternative to “mainstream” options. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe will be doing just that as it is going to be an interesting choice for a lot of people. It is aimed directly at the Audi A3 Sedan and both the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and CLA.

The US customers only have access to two choices in the 2 Series Gran Coupe range, both coming with all-wheel drive. The BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe uses a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 228 HP while the M235i xDrive uses a similarly sized powerplant but developing 301 HP. While the former will do 60 mph in six seconds, the latter is considerably quicker at 4.7 seconds, according to BMW’s estimates.

No matter what model you go for you should know the 2 Series Gran Coupe is built atop a front-wheel drive platform. That means even though these models come with xDrive all-wheel drive, the system is not the one used on RWD models. Having driven the new 1 Series which uses the same underpinnings, I can say most customers won’t notice the difference though as the system has been set up perfectly by BMW.

So, which one makes more sense to you? Would you go for the 228i or the M235i?