Video: BMW 840i Gran Coupe 0-200 km/h acceleration test

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is now available for purchase around the world. It’s one of the most beautiful and highly anticipated cars BMW ever released and is bound to hypnotize a lot of customers. The range is quite diverse too, created to appeal both to those wanting a fuel-efficient cross-continent cruiser as well as those looking for gas-guzzling V8s. The entry level model is the BMW 840i Gran Coupe which should have plenty of power to get your blood flowing.

If that task is not achieved simply by looking at this beautiful four-door coupe, the engine will likely do the trick. Under the hood of the BMW 840i Gran Coupe hides the brilliant B58 powerplant. The 3-liter straight six mill has 340 HP to rely on and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque and those numbers should be enough, even for a big and heavy car, such as the 8 Series Gran Coupe. Taking a look at the spec sheet you’ll find the four-door 8er to tip the scale at 1,875 kg (4,133 lbs). Add some 55 kilos (121 lbs) to that if you go for the xDrive model.

Since the car in the video below is a RWD model, the acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) should take 5.2 seconds which is fast, no matter how you look at it. For a car of this weight, with only 340 HP under its belt, the 840i Gran Coupe can definitely move. Get all-wheel drive and things get even more interesting, the sprint going under 5 seconds. 4.9 to be more precise. But what about speeds over the benchmark? What about reaching 200 km/h (124 mph)?

Well, the guys from Motorsport Magazine provided an interesting video showcasing how fast the 840i Gran Coupe is. The car accelerates rather briskly up to 160 km/h (100 mph) and, at that point, you’d be breaking the law on 99% of the roads worldwide. After that, the acceleration does slow down a bit up to 200 km/h (124 mph). Nevertheless, it took about 18 seconds to reach that velocity. Not bad at all.