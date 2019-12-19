SPIED: The 2020 BMW X2 LCI spotted on a trailer in Germany

BMW plans to refresh its X2 compact SAC, with the LCI generation being expected to launch next year. After the X1 received its mid-lifecycle aesthetics makeover, it is now the turn of the X2 brother to receive a new look. The F39 LCI generation is scheduled for official premiere and market introduction around summer 2020.

The camouflaged prototype, which looks to be the X2 M35i version given the Cerium Grey accents and mirror caps, has recently been spotted on a car trailer in Germany (you can see the spy photos here). The cladding was minimal and covering only the headlights and front grille.

While the shape of the front lights is not expected to change, some update of the inner LED graphics are possible. This will give the new X2 LCI a whole new, fresher appearance, in line with the latest brand styling philosophy. The camouflage seen on the kidney grille indicates that BMW is experimenting a new design for this exterior element as well, but you should not expect major changes here.

Most likely, the 2020 F39 LCI will also receive revised front and rear bumper, as well slightly redesigned tail lamps with proper LED inner graphics, like the X1 LCI.

The cabin will basically stay the same in terms of styling. A new larger 10.25-inch touch control display of the iDrive 6.0 infotainment system will be offered as an option, besides the 8.8-inch screen and the standard, entry-level 6.5-inch display.

As well, the LCI generation will mark the advent of the first-ever X2 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid SAC. The electrified crossover makes use of the X1 xDrive25e hybrid powertrain, which boasts a system output of 220 PS (218 hp) and a pure-electric range of up to 50 km (WLTP) or 57 km (NEDC). The rest of the engine lineup should remain practically unchanged, with the 306 hp X2 M35i M Performance variant marching on as F39 range-topper.

As previously reported, there are no immediate plans to introduce an all-electric iX2 version.