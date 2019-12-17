MINI Cooper SE comes with 3 trim levels in the U.S., 110 miles range

After 15,000 pre-orders, MINI USA has just announced the official launch of the new MINI Cooper SE. The first production series MINI electric will go on sale in March 2020 and can be ordered today through MINIUSA.com or at ShopMINIUSA.com. The 2020 MINI Cooper SE will have an MSRP of $29,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee and will come three trim levels.

The federal EV credit of $7,500 along will be available for the MINI Cooper SE, along with state EV incentives. In some cases, qualified consumers can get a MINI Cooper SE below $20,000. Examples of some state EV incentives include;

CO – offers $4,000 (as of 2020)

CA – offers $2,000 plus an additional $2,500 based on income qualifications

DE – offers $3,500

MD – offers $3,000

OR – offers $2,500

NJ – Car is exempt form 7% sales tax on new vehicle purchases

There are also a number of states that offer $1,500 – $1,700 in credits, along with some states that offer additional benefits such as access to HOV lanes.

The EPA numbers are also in and the MINI Cooper SE is rated at 110 miles driving range on a full battery. The maximum power output is 181 horsepower and 199 lb-ft of torque. It uses a single speed automatic transmission. The 0-60 mph comes in at 6.9 seconds and the top speed is 93 mph.

The MINI Cooper SE has battery pack of 32.6 kWh and 28.9 kWh net. The curb weight is 3,153 lbs. In the U.S., the 2020 MINI Cooper SE could be ordered with three trim levels.

Signature Trim Level

100% Standard Features MSRP $29,900 Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling Exterior – LED Headlights and Fog lights – Choice of solid or metallic exterior paint colors – Choice of 16” wheels – Uniquely aerodynamically enhanced front/rear bumpers – Front grille with unique MINI Electric design – Tailgate handle in Vigorous Grey Interior – Carbon Black Leatherette Upholstery – Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel – Design highlights in Energetic yellow – Heated Front Seats Infotainment – Navigation system with 6.5” display – MINI Connected – Advanced Real Time Traffic Information – Apple CarPlay – Remote Services – ConnectedDrive Services – Intelligent emergency calling (E-call) – E-Drive services (ability to initiate charging, monitor charging status and locate public charging stations) Functional Equipment – Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster – Automatic dual zone climate control – AC Charging up to 7.4 kW / DC Fast Charging up to 50kW – MINI Driving Modes – Two levels of power regeneration – Energy Efficient Heat pump (allows for excess heat from motor to be utilized to heat cabin space to maximize efficiency) – Pre-conditioning (remotely heat or cool the vehicle prior to departure through MINI Connected app) – Electric parking brake – Comfort Access Keyless entry – Active Driving Assistant with Forward Collision Warning – Acoustic Pedestrian Warning – Rear View Camera – Bluetooth with phone and audio streaming – Auto Rain Sensing Wipers and Headlights – Heated Mirrors and Washer Jets – Cruise Control – Storage Package

Signature Plus Trim Level

Includes all standard features of the Signature trim plus: MSRP $33,900 Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling – Panoramic moon roof – Choice of additional 17” wheels – Power folding mirrors – Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors – Universal garage door opener – Park Distance Control (rear) – Harman-Kardon sound system

Iconic Trim Level