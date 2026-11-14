The iX5 will be followed by the iX7 next year, with the iX6 potentially arriving in 2028. That still leaves three mystery models, one of which could be an iX9.

Article Summary The iX7 is expected to join the lineup in 2027, followed by a possible iX6 in 2028.

If the larger SUV is approved for production, an iX9 could also be made in Spartanburg.

The remaining two are a mystery, unless BMW plans to expand iX3 production and bring the next-generation iX1 over to the US.

BMW first announced plans to build at least six fully electric vehicles in the United States back in October 2022. Four years later, the ambitious target remains on the table. The commitment was reiterated this week alongside the start of series production of Gen6 high-voltage batteries in Woodruff. However, the identities of most of those models are still a mystery. So far, the company has officially confirmed only one of the six: the iX5 (G65).

That leaves five more electric vehicles to account for, and BMW’s expanding SUV lineup offers some clues about what might be coming. Several candidates are already on the horizon, while others could depend on decisions the company has yet to make.

The next likely addition is the iX7, an open secret ahead of its probable 2027 launch. As the electric counterpart to the next-generation X7 (G67), it would give shoppers the company’s first three-row electric SUV. The iX5, like its combustion-engine equivalent, comes strictly with five seats. An iX7 would also fill in the void left by the iX’s demise in the United States.

The BMW iX6 Is Likely To Be Made In Spartanburg

The iX6 is another strong candidate. Expected to arrive in 2028, it would effectively bring an electric alternative to the fourth-generation X6 (G66), combining the underpinnings and technology of the iX5 with a more rakish roofline. BMW has already established a sizeable market for coupe-like SUVs, so a US-built electric version would be a logical addition, positioned above the iX4.

BMW is also considering a larger SUV. Details remain scarce, but something along the lines of an X9 would help the company take on American behemoths like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. Whether this vehicle ultimately gets the green light remains to be seen, and if it does, its electric counterpart would carry the iX9 badge.

That would bring the likely tally to four, including the confirmed iX5. The remaining two models are anyone’s guess for now. However, we can say with certainty that they’ll also be SUVs. In the BMW Group’s 2025 Annual Report, the company states that at least six electric models built in South Carolina will carry an X badge.

Which Other Electric SUVs Could BMW Build In The US?

One obvious candidate might seem to be the iX3, but we wouldn’t be so sure. The first Neue Klasse model is scheduled to enter production at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico from 2027. The iX3 is already being built in Hungary. We’d also rule out the iX4, since it’s a niche product likely better sourced from Debrecen.

That doesn’t necessarily mean BMW couldn’t manufacture additional units of these vehicles in the United States, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. Ideally, one of the two mystery models will be the second-generation iX1, though that’s pure speculation.

Then again, at the moment, we can’t think of many other models that could fill that role. Well, unless BMW counts the electric X5 M and X6 M as seperate models alongside the ALPINA iX7. These three do have separate codenames, so it is possible.

BMW has yet to reveal the complete lineup, so some of these predictions could be wrong. Still, if the company wants to reach its target of six locally assembled EVs by 2030, it will need to expand its electric X family considerably in the near future. After all, we’re almost into 2027.