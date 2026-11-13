Article Summary Audi sees U.S. potential for the 630-hp RS5 Avant after the larger RS6 Avant exceeded sales expectations.

BMW’s next M3 Touring is expected around late 2028 or early 2029, potentially bringing mild-hybrid six-cylinder power.

Neither wagon has confirmed U.S. availability, but strong demand for their larger siblings strengthens the case.

American BMW enthusiasts have spent years asking for an M3 Touring. If the next generation finally makes it here, they might have something else to consider before placing an order. Audi is leaving the door open to a U.S.-market RS5 Avant, potentially setting up a smaller-scale version of the M5 Touring versus RS6 Avant rivalry. Neither company has confirmed that matchup for American showrooms. But it’s starting to look like there’s real potential for U.S. shoppers to be spoiled for choice.

Audi Says There’s Room For Another Fast U.S. Wagon

As The Drive reports, the RS6 Avant exceeded Audi’s internal U.S. sales expectations. Speaking on the outlet’s podcast, Audi of America Senior Vice President of Product Management Filip Brabec said the company sees market potential for the smaller RS5 Avant and is working through the process. Asked whether his answer amounted to something other than a rejection, he replied: “Not a no is fair.” A bit confusing to parse, but essentially that translates to “there’s a chance.” In the same interview, Brabec confirmed that the next-gen RS6 Avant will most certainly come to the United States. Notably, he hedges that confirmation on “if a next-gen RS6 exists,” since it hasn’t officially been announced yet.

But there’s still plenty of distance between an encouraging interview and a car at your local dealer. Brabec emphasized that maintaining the RS6’s American presence takes priority, and Audi has nothing official to announce about a U.S. RS5 wagon. Still, hard evidence—sales success of the larger model—gives its product planners something more useful than enthusiastic comments on the internet.

An RS5 Avant vs. M3 Touring rivalry would be bitter-fought, too. Audi’s new performance wagon pairs a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with an electric motor, producing about 630 horsepower and 609 pound-feet of torque. Its plug-in hybrid drivetrain includes an eight-speed transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, with electromechanical torque vectoring at the rear axle. Of course, BMW’s next M3 Touring won’t exactly be a slouch.

What to Expect From The Next M3 Touring

BMW’s answer is expected to carry the G88 internal designation. Our previous reporting points to a late-2028 or early-2029 introduction in the first markets, although BMW has not publicly confirmed the wagon’s launch schedule or American availability. A U.S. arrival, if approved, should therefore be viewed as a prospect around 2029 or later, rather than something imminent.

The anticipated recipe is familiar: an evolution of the S58 twin-turbo inline-six, an eight-speed automatic, and M xDrive. Mild-hybrid assistance is expected, with output potentially around 550 horsepower. Neue Klasse-inspired styling should also give the next wagon a substantially different appearance from today’s G81. That makes the BMW and Audi interesting rivals. The RS5 uses a full plug-in hybrid system, while the anticipated M3 setup would involve much lighter (read: less heavy) electrification. We’ll need final specifications before drawing conclusions about weight or performance, but the two brands appear to be taking different routes to the same fast-wagon destination.

The current M3 Touring is out of the running. BMW M told us last year that it was too late to bring the G81 stateside, while acknowledging strong American demand for the M5 Touring. The next generation gives BMW another opportunity to plan for this market from the outset. For enthusiasts, the most encouraging development is that both manufacturers now have experience selling halo performance wagons here. That doesn’t guarantee smaller siblings will follow. But if BMW finally delivers the M3 Touring Americans have been requesting, Audi might make the buying decision a little more complicated.

Source: The Drive