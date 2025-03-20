Toyota has officially unveiled the GR Supra A90 Final Edition, a limited-production model that marks the end of the current Supra generation. With only 300 units for Europe and Japan, this special version receives substantial upgrades in power, aerodynamics, and chassis dynamics. However, its staggering price tag of €142,800 in Germany might be a tough pill to swallow. Given its mechanical ties to BMW, particularly its use of the B58 turbocharged inline-six, comparisons to BMW’s own performance lineup—including the M240i and Z4 M40i—are inevitable.

The Final Edition is, at its core, an enhanced version of the standard GR Supra, featuring a more powerful iteration of the B58 engine, upgraded chassis components, and an exclusive aerodynamic package. Toyota has tuned the 3.0-liter inline-six to produce 429 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, making it the most potent B58-equipped car from the factory. While this power bump is impressive, it raises an important question: Why didn’t Toyota opt for BMW’s S58 engine instead?

Why Not Using the S58 BMW Engine?

The S58, BMW’s high-performance version of the 3.0-liter inline-six, powers the M2, M3, and M4, delivering anywhere from 460 to 560 horsepower depending on the model. Given that Toyota shares a technical partnership with BMW for the Supra, it would have been logical for the Final Edition to feature the S58, which is a far more track-focused and capable engine. Instead, Toyota decided to push the B58 to its limits rather than introducing the M-division’s high-performance motor.

Toyota has reinforced the rear subframe with an aluminum mount inspired by the Supra GT4 race car, while KW adjustable suspension, stiffer stabilizer bars, and increased negative camber improve handling. The Brembo braking system has also been upgraded, ensuring better stopping power. The exterior receives a more aggressive aerodynamic package, including a vented carbon fiber hood, an extended front splitter, canards, and a large swan-neck rear wing, all of which contribute to improved downforce and cooling. The car rides on staggered lightweight wheels, with 19-inch fronts and 20-inch rears, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Some Cool Upgrades Inside

Inside, the Final Edition is equipped with carbon fiber Recaro bucket seats trimmed in red Alcantara, complemented by red seatbelts. The overall cabin design reinforces the car’s track-focused intent, making it clear that this model is aimed at enthusiasts who value performance and exclusivity.

While the Final Edition boasts meaningful upgrades, the pricing puts it in direct competition with more powerful and arguably more refined performance cars. At €142,800 in Germany, it costs more than a BMW M4 Competition xDrive, which delivers 503 horsepower and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. The Porsche 911 Carrera T, an icon of precision engineering, starts at €141,700. Even the Lotus Emira V6, regarded as one of the best-handling sports cars in its class, is significantly more affordable at around €99,900. Meanwhile, the mechanically related BMW Z4 M40i costs just €70,200, making the Supra’s price tag even more difficult to justify.

Despite these concerns, the Final Edition remains an attractive proposition for collectors. With only 300 units produced, it will likely become a sought-after model in the years to come. The exclusivity, combined with the Final Edition badge and unique performance enhancements, will appeal to those who want a piece of Toyota’s sports car legacy. [Photos: Toyota Newsroom]