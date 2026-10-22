The limited-run models add forged 19-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, and M Performance Parts, but don't get any extra horsepower.

Article Summary Buyers can choose between Alpine White and Frozen Pure Grey, with the matte finish costing extra.

Both special editions get 19-inch M forged wheels, M Compound brakes, and selected M Performance Parts.

BMW caps production at 50 units for each body style.

BMW is giving its smallest M Performance cars a sharper edge in Japan with two limited-run models that prioritize handling upgrades over outright power. The M135 xDrive Apex Edition and M235 xDrive Gran Coupe Apex Edition add forged wheels, upgraded brakes, and M Performance Parts to sharpen these compact performance cars in the corners.

BMW doesn’t waste time with the dynamic duo, as it’ll kick off deliveries as early as next week. Both models are available in Alpine White or Frozen Pure Grey, with the latter commanding a premium for its more sophisticated matte finish.

The Apex Edition treatment starts with 19-inch M forged wheels in Y-spoke Style 1085 M, paired with M Compound brakes featuring high-gloss grey calipers. BMW says the upgraded hardware and chassis setup significantly improve rigidity and precision in corners, though it hasn’t disclosed specific suspension changes or quantified the gains.

Leveling Up With M Performance Parts

Both models also receive a selection of M Performance Parts to give their exteriors a sportier appearance. These include carbon-fiber mirror caps, black high-gloss M logos, decals, floor mats, and a dedicated interior badge. The hot hatch takes it a step further with a black, high-gloss rear spoiler unavailable on its four-door sedan sibling.

BMW hasn’t announced any engine modifications for either Apex Edition, so both cars retain the mechanical specifications of their respective M Performance models. Each uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive.

In Japan, the M135 xDrive Apex Edition costs ¥8,080,000 (approximately $51,300) in Alpine White and ¥8,380,000 (approximately $53,300) in Frozen Pure Grey. The M235 xDrive Gran Coupe Apex Edition is slightly more expensive, starting at ¥8,130,000 (around $51,700) and rising to ¥8,430,000 (approximately $53,600) for the matte grey finish.

Total Production Capped To 100 Cars

BMW will build 50 examples of each model for Japan, split into 30 Alpine White cars and 20 Frozen Pure Grey examples per model. That brings total production to just 100 cars across both versions.

Looking ahead, BMW hasn’t specified whether potential facelifts for the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe are included in its plan to launch more than 40 new or updated models by the end of 2027. However, we know a compact electric car is coming to Europe in 2028, and all signs point to a rear-wheel-drive i1 hatchback. The entry-level EV will likely coexist with the combustion-engine 1er and could be joined by an i2 sedan before the decade’s end.