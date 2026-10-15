BMW has opened a new dealership on the grounds of the former FSO factory in Warsaw, bringing the automotive business back to the historic site 15 years after production ended.

Article Summary The dealership follows BMW's Retail.NEXT design concept, with a renovated facade inspired partly by the Neue Klasse.

The site sells new BMWs and certified used cars and also offers authorized servicing.

BMW's Polish network now includes 44 sales locations and 58 service points, with a BMW Motorrad showroom planned for the site.

BMW has found an unusual place to sell its latest luxury cars. The German automaker has opened a dealership on the grounds of a defunct Polish car manufacturer, bringing the automotive business back to a historic site in Warsaw. Technically, though, BMW didn’t open the doors itself. The Zdunek Group operates the new facility, an established dealer partner responsible for bringing the brand’s cars and services to the former FSO factory. So, while BMW isn’t directly running the show, its roundel is once again part of the automotive landscape at Żerań.

The temporary BMW Zdunek Premium Warszawa dealership began operating on August 24 at Jagiellońska 92, on the grounds of the former Fabryka Samochodów Osobowych (FSO) factory in the Żerań district. Rather than building cars here, BMW now sells them, along with certified used vehicles, and provides authorized servicing.

It’s a fitting new chapter for a location that once played a major role in Poland’s automotive industry. FSO produced cars for decades, including the Syrena, Polski Fiat 125p, and Polonez. Production finally ended in 2011, and the factory never returned to its former glory. Fifteen years later, the site welcomes customers again, though the cars on offer have changed considerably.

From Polonez To Neue Klasse

BMW’s new dealership occupies an existing office building that underwent a three-month renovation. The facility follows the automaker’s Retail.NEXT concept, which combines contemporary showroom design with digital tools and a more flexible approach to customer service.

The exterior received a comprehensive makeover, including a distinctive white expanded-metal mesh facade. BMW also plans to add illuminated detailing inspired by the signature lighting of its Neue Klasse models, bringing a recognizable touch of the brand’s latest design language to the historic location.

The dealership offers the full range of new BMW models, along with certified used cars through the BMW Premium Selection program. Those vehicles undergo a comprehensive 360-degree inspection covering their history and servicing, and come with a 24-month warranty valid across Europe.

Customers can also get their cars serviced on-site, while a BMW Motorrad showroom is expected to join the location soon.

The dealership is currently operating as a temporary facility, and BMW hasn’t announced when it will open a permanent location. Still, the new site strengthens the brand’s presence in Warsaw, particularly for customers looking for sales and service facilities in this part of the city.

With the opening, BMW’s Polish network comprises 44 sales locations and 58 service points. The company is also rolling out its Retail.NEXT format across the country, with 32 dealerships already operating under the updated concept.

Time Changes Everything

It’s ironic to see BMW establish itself on the grounds of a factory that once built affordable cars for Polish motorists. The FSO name may no longer be attached to new vehicles rolling off an assembly line, but the site hasn’t completely lost its automotive connection. The difference is that nobody is coming here to buy a new Polonez anymore. These days, the roundel is the main attraction.

Time changes everything, and Żerań is a perfect example. A factory that once built affordable cars for generations of Polish drivers is now selling premium German machines. The Polonez, Syrena, and later Chevrolet and Daewoo models belong to a different era, but the site hasn’t entirely lost its connection to the automobile. Fifteen years after the last Aveo rolled off the assembly line, cars are back at Żerań. They’re just a very different kind of car now.