BMW never officially offered the M4 CSL in this matte green, but if these images are real, someone got their wish to have the car painted in a color outside the coupe's palette.

Article Summary BMW made a little over 1,000 M4 CSLs, and more than half came in Frozen Brooklyn Grey. The others were painted in Black Sapphire and Alpine White.

However, images have emerged on social media showing what appears to be an M4 CSL in Frozen Tampa Bay Green.

It's believed to be the only one of its kind and may belong to a customer who also owns the one-off 1M Java Green and M2 CS F87 Birch Green.

BMW never officially sold the M4 CSL in Frozen Tampa Bay Green. That said, someone apparently wasn’t interested in sticking to the factory color palette. A mysterious example has been spotted in Berlin wearing the striking matte green, and if the photos are genuine, it could be the only M4 CSL of its kind. The two-seater coupe was photographed in front of the Westin Grand Hotel, where its Frozen Tampa Bay Green paint immediately sets it apart from the other M4 CSLs.

As a refresher, BMW offered the lightweight special edition in just three colors: Frozen Brooklyn Grey, Alpine White, and Black Sapphire. Frozen Tampa Bay Green wasn’t on the menu. Based on recent data, BMW assembled only 1,036 M4 CSLs in Dingolfing, with 658 painted in Frozen Brooklyn Grey. Another 251 cars left the factory in Black Sapphire, while just 126 were finished in Alpine White. That makes this green car quite an outlier, assuming the photos are legit. In today’s AI-obsessed world, you can’t really trust anything on the internet. Yes, I can sense the irony.

If we rely on the rumor mill, the story gets even more interesting. Apparently, the car belongs to the same owner who has two other unusually colored M cars. One is a 1M painted in Java Green, while the other is an F87 M2 CS finished in Birch Green. Neither color was officially available for those cars, either. That may make some folks green with envy, pun intended.

Green With Envy

That would make for quite the collection of BMWs that never publicly existed in their respective colors. Looking back, BMW sold the 1M in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Valencia Orange, Atacama Yellow, and Monte Carlo Blue. Java Green was never officially available. The first-generation M2 CS came in Misano Blue, Alpine White, Black Sapphire, and Hockenheim Silver. Similarly, Birch Green wasn’t part of the official palette.

BMW Individual exists for precisely this sort of thing, of course. Customers with deep enough pockets can request colors outside the standard catalog. However, getting an ultra-limited model like an M4 CSL sprayed in an unofficial shade is considerably more interesting than simply ticking an Individual box on a regular BMW.

Matte Green Makes The M4 CSL Stand Out Even More

And this particular M4 CSL has picked a particularly fitting color. Frozen Tampa Bay Green was already associated with BMW’s Individual catalog, so it looks right at home on the CSL’s aggressive bodywork. The matte finish also works surprisingly well with the exposed carbon-fiber elements and black accents on what remains the company’s fastest production car at the Nürburgring.

But unless the owner reveals more about the car’s history, we can only say that this appears to be an unofficially green M4 CSL, and potentially the only one out there.

Source: mdataworks / Instagram