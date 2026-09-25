The US took 266 cars, Germany 201, and nearly two out of three M4 CSLs left the factory in Frozen Brooklyn Grey.

Article Summary BMW built 1,036 G82 M4 CSLs, and 658 of them (63.5 percent) are Frozen Brooklyn Grey.

Exactly one M4 CSL was painted Frozen Tampa Bay Green, which makes it the rarest color in the run by a wide margin.

The US was the largest market with 266 cars, ahead of Germany (201), the UK (98), and Switzerland (64).

The G82 BMW M4 CSL production run ended at 1,036 cars. That comes from VIN-level production data compiled by MDataWorks, an independent tracker with no connection to BMW. The total is 36 more than the 1,000-unit limit BMW announced when the car debuted. Most of those cars look alike. Frozen Brooklyn Grey accounts for nearly two out of three M4 CSLs, and the whole run used just three colors, plus one outlier.

M4 CSL Production By Color

Frozen Brooklyn Grey: 658 (63.5 percent)

Black Sapphire: 251 (24.2 percent)

Alpine White 3: 126 (12.2 percent)

Frozen Tampa Bay Green: 1

The launch color won by a landslide, which isn’t surprising for a car whose press photos were almost all matte grey. Alpine White 3 is the rarest of the three regular colors, at 126 cars worldwide. That makes a white CSL harder to find than a black one by a factor of two.

The One Frozen Tampa Bay Green M4 CSL

Then there’s the single Frozen Tampa Bay Green car. MDataWorks lists exactly one M4 CSL in that color out of 1,036, which makes it the rarest CSL by a very wide margin. We don’t know where it was delivered, who ordered it, or how the order got approved for a car with such a tightly controlled spec. But it’s likely either a very special customer to the M brand or one of the executives at the company. We’ve never seen a photo of it. If you own it, have spotted it, or know someone who has, we’d like to hear from you.

Where The M4 CSLs Went

The US was the largest single market, with 266 cars. That’s about a quarter of the run. Germany came second with 201, and the UK a distant third with 98.

USA: 266

Germany: 201

UK: 98

Switzerland: 64

Canada: 43

Australia: 32

Japan: 25

Switzerland stands out. A country of about nine million people took 64 CSLs, more than Canada and double Australia. The Swiss have always bought fast cars in disproportionate numbers, and the CSL was no exception. Those seven markets account for 729 cars. The remaining 307 were spread across dozens of other countries. The VIN list shows cars delivered to France, Italy, Belgium, and Türkiye, and at least one Black Sapphire car went to Réunion, the French island in the Indian Ocean. It’s hard to think of a less likely place to find a track-focused, two-seat M4.

Left-Hand Drive Vs. Right-Hand Drive

By region, 533 cars went to left-hand-drive markets outside North America. North America took 309, which is exactly the US and Canadian totals combined. The other 194 were right-hand drive, and the UK alone took just over half of those, with Australia and Japan accounting for most of the rest.

The M4 CSL’s split looks a lot like its sister cars’. The G80 M3 CS and G82 M4 CS each sent roughly 30 percent of production to North America, and the CSL came in right at that level.