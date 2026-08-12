Article Summary BMW and Kith’s latest teaser provides the clearest look yet at their upcoming G65 X5 collaboration.

Carbon-fiber bucket seats appear inside the special X5, hinting at more performance-focused upgrades to come.

The video also features Ronnie Fieg’s Inka Orange BMW 3.0 CSi, while the V10-powered E53 X5 remains largely under wraps.

We saw a quick glimpse of the next BMW and Kith collaboration just yesterday, when the companies teamed up on Instagram to deliver a brief, under-10-second clip showcasing a silver X5 racing around on a wooded highway. Toady we’ve got a sliver more to share: what amounts to nearly a full commercial. Not only do we get a good look at the upcoming Kith and BMW G65 X5 collaboration, but we get to enjoy a deeper look at another project the two co-developed.

The Latest Kith BMW X5 Teaser Shows The Most Yet

Like the last teaser, the reel revolves around a matte silver X5, proudly wearing BMW X5 and Kith badging on the passenger side. As our “protagonist” exits the vehicle, mischievous valets decide to take the car for a bit of a joy ride. There’s little obviously different about the interior or exterior of the Kith X5, but we’ll likely get a much more in-depth look when the car officially reveals on Saturday. However, for a brief moment, as the second valet climbs into the seat — and at the end of the video — you can see one key detail: carbon fiber bucket seats. In the beginning, you can see the carbon fiber back of the seat. At the end, you can see the “handle” sticking up from the bottom of the chair on the driver’s side.

Speaking of up-close and in-depth, there’s still a bit more to soak in. Turns out, the X5’s driver ambles into a car show to find, low and behold, another Kith collaboration. Well, actually quite a few of them — it appears that almost all of the cars in the “car show” are from the Kith collection! But the judge stops at one specific car: Fieg’s 1972 BMW 3.0 CSi finished in Inka Orange. It’s one half of the Kith and BMW Inka Orange duo, which debuted just two days ago at Monterey. The camera pans across the interior and gives us a really close look at the quality and materials used to finish one of the most special CSi’s ever backed by a factory effort. After a good look at the CSi, the story shifts very quickly to its brother M6, but then back to the X5.

The Full Reveal is Still to Come

While we now are pretty sure the Kith X5 gets carbon bucket seats, we have little information past that. The full reveal happens August 15th. While it may seem like we’ve seen most of what the latest Kith collaboration has to offer, remember: we’ve only seen half of the equation. Arguably the most exciting part, an E53 X5 powered by a V10, has been nearly completely invisible aside from the quick teasers Fieg dropped on August 9th. Stay tuned and we’ll bring you the updates as we find them. You can also view the video on the BMW YouTube channel.