Article Summary BMW i Ventures invested in CodeRabbit as part of the AI software company’s $143 million Series C funding round.

CodeRabbit uses AI to review software changes for bugs, security vulnerabilities, and architectural problems before deployment.

The platform serves more than 17,000 customers, including BMW, and is expanding beyond code reviews into broader software change management.

BMW is putting more money behind artificial intelligence, but this time the investment has little to do with autonomous driving, in-car assistants, or manufacturing. BMW i Ventures has invested in CodeRabbit, an AI-powered software review company that just raised $143 million in Series C funding. It’s a particularly relevant investment as companies — including automakers — lean harder on AI to write software. In a press release, BMW i Ventures argues that the rapid adoption of coding tools such as Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex is creating a new problem: AI can generate code quickly, but somebody (or something) still has to determine whether that code is any good. That’s ostensibly where CodeRabbit comes in.

AI That Checks Code Written By AI

CodeRabbit essentially acts as an automated reviewer for software changes. Its platform analyzes each “pull request” — a proposed change to a software project — using information from the broader codebase, company standards, previous changes, and isolated testing environments. The goal is to identify bugs, security issues, and architectural problems before new code reaches production. It sounds a little dystopian, but yes — this is the AI tool that checks the AI-written code. In fairness: CodeRabbit checks human-written code, too.

BMW i Ventures sees an independent review system as increasingly important. Rather than relying on the same AI platform to both generate and evaluate software, CodeRabbit can serve as a separate validation layer that works across different coding tools. The venture-capital arm also points to enterprise requirements such as governance, security, compliance, and company-specific coding standards as reasons the technology could become more valuable.

To that end: CodeRabbit is growing quickly. BMW i Ventures says the company’s revenue increased more than fivefold year over year. Meanwhile, Atomico (one of the co-leaders in the Series C) says the software tool has become the most-installed AI code-review application across the major code-hosting platforms. CodeRabbit serves more than 17,000 customers; apparently, BMW among them. BMW i Ventures’ claims the investment follows a two-year collaboration period between the two. Other customers of note include NVIDIA, Indeed, and UC Davis. CodeRabbit is likely one of five separate AI startups to receive funding from BMW i Ventures’ $300 million Fund III, which was announced earlier this year.

CodeRabbit Is Expanding Beyond Code Reviews

The new funding coincides with a broader expansion of CodeRabbit’s platform. Its new “Agentic Change Management” tools are designed not only to review code but also to decide which changes require human attention, explain how proposed changes could affect a larger software system, and monitor deployed code for security problems. That direction could deepen BMW’s interest. Modern cars are increasingly software-defined products. Additionally, BMW depends on enormous software systems throughout engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and its digital services. Faster AI-generated development could be useful, but only if quality stays high. For BMW i Ventures, CodeRabbit is effectively a bet on that second half of the equation. If AI is going to write more code, there may be just as much opportunity in figuring out whether that code can be trusted.