Only 80 units will be made, and each one uses real parts from BMW’s largest-ever boxer engine. BMW Motorrad has done some wild things over the years, but this might top the list—at least when it comes to kitchen gear. In a limited run of just 80 handmade units, a new espresso machine called the Big Coffee Boxer is now available, crafted from actual components of the BMW R 18’s 1.8-liter Big Boxer engine.

Built in collaboration with German espresso manufacturer ECM and Munich-based coffee roaster Dallmayr, the Big Coffee Boxer blends mechanical engineering and coffee culture into one incredibly specific machine. Whether that makes sense or not depends on how much you love both motorcycles and espresso.

Designed Around the R 18 Engine, Because It Is the R 18 Engine

This isn’t a gimmick. The machine incorporates original parts from the R 18’s massive two-cylinder engine—the most powerful boxer twin BMW has ever put into production. It’s the same 1802cc unit that delivers 89 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque in BMW’s heritage cruiser, the R 18.

ECM didn’t just slap some valve covers onto a box. The machine’s core is built around the actual engine form. From the cylinder heads to the silhouette, this espresso machine looks like something you’d expect to see mounted in a frame, not sitting on a kitchen counter. It’s placed on a purpose-built metal stand with a floating drip tray, giving it the same sculptural presence you’d find in a well-executed custom bike build.

Real Espresso Hardware, Not Just for Show

Beneath the boxer-inspired exterior is a serious espresso setup. ECM fitted the Big Coffee Boxer with an E61 brew group, a proven system first introduced by Faema in 1961 and still favored in high-end machines today. In ECM’s version, the E61 unit includes a patented stainless steel brew bell, designed for consistency and durability.

Other specs include:

Two independent water circuits for pulling shots and steaming milk at the same time

A quiet rotary pump

A digital shot timer that tracks brew time precisely

Coffee Partner: Dallmayr’s ‘Italian Vibe’ Roast

BMW and ECM didn’t stop with the machine. For the full experience, they partnered with Dallmayr Kaffee oHG, one of Germany’s oldest and most respected coffee roasters. The suggested pairing is a blend called Italian Vibe, created specifically to complement the flavor profile of traditional espresso drinks prepared with the Big Coffee Boxer.

Price, Availability, and Who It’s Really For

The price for the Big Coffee Boxer is €7,900 (including 19% VAT). That’s around £6,860 or $8,600 USD, depending on exchange rates. It’s sold exclusively through ECM’s Exclusiv Line dealers, and once the 80 units are spoken for, there are no plans for more.

There’s no question this machine isn’t for everyone. But if you’re the kind of person who already owns a custom BMW R 18—or appreciates the craftsmanship behind limited-production mechanical objects—this is one of the most interesting espresso machines ever built. And it’s not a novelty. It’s functional, rare, and deeply tied to the legacy of one of BMW’s most iconic engines.

Key Facts