The McLaren F1 is inextricably tied to BMW. One of the most legendary road cars in history uses a BMW-sourced S70/2 V12 engine that delivers equally legendary performance, developing 618 horsepower, screaming to 7,500 rpm, and allowing the machine to hit a top speed in excess of 240 mph. Keeping the power plant running in tip-top shape is no joke. And for those fortunate enough to be considering snagging a McLaren F1 of their own, nearly 30 years after the fact, regular maintenance is probably one of the highest priorities on the list. Perhaps predictably, BMW of North America played an integral role there, too. A 1994 McLaren F1, chassis 014, is coming to RM Sotheby’s tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, and it touts a service history from none other than BMW of North America. Impressive for a car never technically intended for the U.S. at all!

BMW and the McLaren F1: A True “Service History”

Although it isn’t often talked about, a McLaren F1 serviced by BMW of North America shouldn’t necessarily be considered the most uncommon thing. Relative, of course, to the fact that there are only 106 McLaren F1s in existence and around 20 or 30 in the States. McLaren contracted BMW of North America to provide service for the BMW-powered supercars that landed Stateside some time in the mid-1990s. Only a handful of technicians were ever trained on the BMW side. It took until 2018 for McLaren to open a service center of their own for the F1 — perhaps understandably, as the car shares nothing with its successors.

Meanwhile, BMW of North America continues to reap the rewards from the tentative business arrangement. Tom DiGregorio, one trained technician, still performs work on the McLaren F1 cars still in the BMW of North America collection. As recently as 2024 he replaced the windshield of an F1 GTR — a $25,000 component, for those wondering. “It’s my favorite car to work on, but you’d better take care and be aware of your surroundings when you work on it,” he said. And a blank check or suitcases of cash on hand, apparently.

McLaren F1 Chassis 014 at a Glance

Unfortunately, we don’t have permission to use the auction listing pictures. Check out the link at the bottom of the story for those. In any case, this specific McLaren F1, chassis 014, is even more of an oddball because despite having BMW of North America provenance, it’s not actually located Stateside anymore! As mentioned, it now resides in Abu Dhabi. Originally Titanium Yellow, its original stewards were none other than the Brunei Royal Family. After ownership under a former McLaren director, David Clark, the car finally moved to the U.S., where its New York based owner took it to BMW of North America for a comprehensive service. Afterwards, the car traded hands yet again and made its way to Woking for a total rebuild. The car also received several notable extras from the factory this time around, including new paint, the vaunted High Downforce Kit, and lots of interior upgrades.

After that nearly $500,000 refurbishment in the early 2000s, the car more or less remained unchanged. Today the car has nearly 14,000 miles on it, which probably puts it in the “medium-to-high” mileage bracket for McLaren F1s. The RM auction goes live tomorrow, and you can check out the car — and I highly recommend you do, even if you don’t have the estimated $21 million lying around — at the link provided below.

1994 McLaren F1 at RM Sothebys