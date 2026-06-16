For the first time ever, Audi is giving its long-running Allroad formula a wide body and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, BMW hasn't said anything about launching a lifted wagon.

Article Summary The new Audi A6 Allroad Has An RS6-like wide body.

Audi will sell its soft-roader with a choice between a V6 diesel and a plug-in hybrid based around a four-cylinder gasoline engine.

Quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, and rear-wheel steering are all standard.

Audi didn’t put rugged wagons on the automotive map, as Subaru did first with the Outback in 1996. The original A6 Allroad went on sale in 1999 and was followed about a decade later by the smaller A4 Allroad. Fast-forward to 2026, and Ingolstadt’s all-rounder story gets a new chapter in the form of the new jacked-up A6 Avant.

Like its predecessors, the latest A6 Allroad is a Quattro-only affair, as it wouldn’t make sense to offer this type of car without standard all-wheel drive. In typical Allroad fashion, it features wider tracks and a long list of standard equipment. For example, you won’t have to tick any boxes on the options list for adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering.

But the new A6 Allroad is even more special than its predecessors. Audi has widened the body by 111 millimeters compared to the standard A6 Avant. We’re already wondering whether this beefier body also previews the upcoming RS6 Avant. It also gains an extra 34 mm of ground clearance, helping it handle tougher terrain without forcing buyers into an SUV.

Audi’s First Electrified Allroad Model

Another major novelty of the next-generation model is the availability of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s the first A6 Allroad to combine a combustion engine with an electric motor. Audi pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor for a combined 362 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). The electrified model uses a 20.7-kWh battery, which delivers up to 59 miles (95 kilometers) of range without burning fuel.

Staying true to the Allroad lineage, Audi is also selling the new version with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine. It produces 295 hp and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) and, as with the PHEV, comes paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches, but if you plan to venture off the beaten path frequently, we’d recommend a smaller set. Regardless of the choice, the wheels now feature wider rims than before, allowing for chunkier tires.

The new A6 Allroad goes on sale this fall, and its only direct rival will be the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain. Sadly, there are no signs from BMW of entering this niche with a 5 Series Touring focused on off-road use. Some reports suggest potential “adventure” vehicles are in the works, but rumors indicate they’ll all be SUVs rather than wagons.

Having launched a front-wheel-drive 2 Series Active Tourer minivan, it’s safe to say BMW feels comfortable broadening its horizons. Whether a jacked-up wagon will ever happen is anyone’s guess, although it wouldn’t be particularly difficult to engineer. Come to think of it, BMW technically built something similar back in the day: the 1993 530iX Enduro. It was a one-off E34 Touring with adjustable air suspension and a raised roof built by BMW Individual for German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.