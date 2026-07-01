Article Summary The new G65 BMW X5 and 2027 Audi Q7 arrive at nearly the same time, making this one of the fairest luxury SUV photo comparisons yet.

BMW’s X5 appears more cohesive and forward-looking, while the new Audi Q7 leans heavily on big-grille styling and screen-heavy interior trends.

The X5 looks stronger on performance and powertrain variety, with gas, diesel, electric, plug-in hybrid, and future hydrogen options planned.

The G65 BMW X5 is finally here. Wouldn’t you know it, just earlier this month, one of the X5’s closest rivals, the Audi Q7, also entered a brand-new generation. Fights rarely get as fair as this — at least on paper — but after looking through the pictures, we’re not sure it’s even remotely close. Check out how the new BMW G65 X5 compares to the 2027 Audi Q7 in our photo comparison and see for yourself.

Exterior Design

From any angle, the new G65 BMW X5 and Audi Q7 are clearly divergent designs. Where BMW’s X5 dons the new Neue Klasse-style grille, shrinking the top portion of the front end, Audi leans even harder into the big grille design. Now, while Audi’s design language will change with the Nuvolari, the Q7 was designed well before that shift. Ultimately, the Q7 is probably going to age comparatively poorly. Around back, the story is the same, with a long lightbar running the width of the trunk. Things improve with the side profile; the two look much more closely related. That said, the front end design of the G65 is strictly more cohesive than the Audi’s.

The new Audi Q7 and G65 BMW X5 share quite a bit, proportionately speaking. Both cars are as near as makes no difference to 79 inches (2,000 mm) wide. The X5 has a slightly longer wheelbase (119.4 inches/3,035 mm vs. 118 inches/2,997 mm), and the Audi stands slightly taller at 71 inches/1,803 mm compared to the X5’s 68.8 inches/1,748 mm. The Audi is also slightly longer overall than the X5. Regardless of dimensions, we feel it’s a fairly unbiased opinion to declare the X5 the obvious design win.

Interior Design

The story remains kind of similar inside. Audi’s interior appears to be chasing trends, while the X5 is clearly something new from the ground up. We’ll talk a little bit more about screens later, but they entirely dominate the Q7’s cockpit — less so with the G65 X5. Both cars press releases emphasize material quality — BMW going as far as to include the unusual choice of slate on its options list — while the Audi Q7’s interior shows generous usage of wood and soft-touch materials. Buttons are largely absent from either car. By EU measurement standards — which are slightly different than the ones used in the U.S. — both cars offer around the same storage space, although the larger Audi does tout an advantage. The new G65 offers between 655 and 1,850 liters (23.1 — 65.3 cubic feet) of cargo space compared to the Audi Q7’s (without third row) 806 to 2,075 liters (28.4 to 73.2 cubic feet).

Performance

If you think Audi has kind of dropped the ball, just wait until we get to the performance section. Europe’s Q7 launch sees just a single powertrain at launch, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. With a maximum of 295 horsepower on tap, we don’t even need to look in-depth at G65 offerings to rest assured BMW is walking away with a “W” in the performance category. Hardly the BMW X5 rival we’ve come to expect. For U.S. shoppers, Audi keeps things more competitive with a 429-horsepower 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and a familiar 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8.

No matter where you live, the G65 will be the enthusiast’s choice. Smaller overall dimensions will keep the X5 feeling relatively agile. Meanwhile, electric, gas, diesel (in Europe), and eventually hydrogen offerings ensure you can power your X5 regardless of your preferred fuel type. The highest performing G65 X5 models will be the “60” designated models. The M60e offers 612 horsepower and the electric iX5 60 xDrive gets down with 578 horsepower.

Technology

As we touched on earlier, both SUVs rely heavily on screens, and both go the extra mile, adding a passenger-facing unit with the latest generation. BMW’s Panoramic Vision will take a little getting used to, as it replaces the traditional gauge cluster; but ultimately, the Q7’s newest dashboard looks an awful lot like Mercedes and BMW dashboards from the last three or four years. Regardless, both offer similar levels of useful tech (like voice commands, built-in navigation, 360-degree cameras, and app connectivity) and cluttered steering wheels of haptic buttons. Of course, thanks to the 3D head-up display and Panoramic Vision, driving the two otherwise similar SUVs will be very different sensations. We tend to think the X5 will be more intuitive to use, and think the Audi’s screens are already looking a little dated.

Well, what do you think? The two SUVs have never been more different, despite occupying the same spot in their respective brand’s lineup. It feels like Audi is playing a whole lot of catch-up, but we’re admittedly a little bit biased. Which one will you take home?