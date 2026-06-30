Article Summary BMW’s first-ever iX5 enters the EV SUV fight with bold Neue Klasse styling, a richer interior, and a more premium overall feel than the Tesla Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y Performance still holds the straight-line advantage, but the iX5 promises stronger driving dynamics and a broader sense of refinement.

This photo comparison shows two very different takes on the electric SUV formula: Tesla’s minimalist value play versus BMW’s upscale driver-focused approach.

The first-ever all-electric BMW X5 is here: the iX5. And in the electric vehicle space, it’s impossible not to compare serious entrants with the arguable benchmark of EV OEMs, Tesla. With Tesla’s Model X out of production, however, the only direct competition the new iX5 faces is from a smaller rival, the Model Y. But it’s a more apt comparison than you might think: the Model X is a three-row SUV, whereas the iX is not. Furthermore, the Model X was expensive — starting at well over six figures. So, the logical next question is: how does the BMW iX5 compare to the Tesla Model Y, really?

Exterior Design

The Tesla Model Y got a major refresh just last year, entering its “Juniper” model designation. While not a generational changeover, it did add suspension upgrades, styling tweaks, and more. Think of it more as a mid-lifecycle refresh (or LCI in BMW-speak) than a new model. Regardless, the cornerstones of Tesla design are still present on the new Model Y. Minimalism and cleanness are the golden rule, and the Model Y certainly looks modern. Moving over to the iX5, the brand identity is almost certainly just as strong. The identifying Neue Klasse grille, X motif headlights, and sporty but still-traditionally SUV roofline give it away as a new BMW immediately.

If you compare the dimensions, a new story unfolds. The Model Y Juniper is 8 inches (203 mm) shorter than the G65 iX5 overall. It’s also 5 inches (127 mm) wider and shorter than the iX5. Despite that, the G65 has a wider front and rear track, and a wheelbase 6 inches (152 mm) longer. Ultimately the two go about being electric SUVs two distinctly different ways. Overall, the iX5’s design has a bit more personality, and we think the wider track will pay dividends curbside and in the canyons. It’s also worth re-evaluating how the iX3 and Model Y Juniper compare, since it’s just as relevant.

Interior Design

The newest Model Y retains much of the old car’s interior styling. The cockpit offers little more than a screen and a steering wheel. Materials are soft but quality has always been a critical point for Tesla products. And if you compare to the iX5’s interior for even just a second, there’s no real doubt which vehicle has the “nicer” interior. The Tesla is almost Spartan by comparison, and BMW ups the ante with several tech highlights not offered on the Tesla. Of course, considering the top-line Performance trim starts at $57,990 — likely well under where the iX5 will start — that isn’t really a surprise.

Performance

Speaking of the Model Y Performance: 510 horsepower and a 3.3-second zero-to-60 time is hardly something to scoff at. And indeed, the Model Y Performance has a quicker acceleration time than any iX5 model announced yet. That’s despite a substantial power gap: the iX5 60 xDrive makes 578 hp and 593 lb-ft (805 Nm) of torque. BMW claims a 4.6-second zero-to-60, but even if that’s BMW lowballing us, we still expect the Model Y Performance to be comfortably quicker. The hybrid M60e model gets 612 horsepower but even that takes over a full second more to reach 60 mph. Performance is more than straight-line speed, though, and we think that BMW’s time in the game and Heart of Joy dynamics controller will likely allow the iX5 to shine in its own right.

Technology

The Tesla Model Y continues to miss out in one important area when you compare it to, well, any BMW product. The BMW iX5 carries the torch faithfully by offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which will likely supersede almost all use cases for the car’s native OS — admittedly good as it might be. Elsewhere, the two share fundamental technology. Driver aids like a 360-degree camera are available on both cars. Perhaps the biggest tech gap might be illustrated in “self-driving” abilities. BMW’s so-called “Symbiotic Drive” should add additional driver assistance techs that make its hands-free driving features even easier and better to use, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Overall, the design and interior quality of the new iX5 allow it to compare quite favorably to the Model Y. However, considering the price gap and size differences, they’re rather difficult vehicles to truly cross-shop. If the Tesla design model resonates with you, it’s likely the extra savings on top will make the iX5 a hard sell. That said: we’re willing to bet the iX5 feels every bit worth it from the driver seat compared to the Model Y.