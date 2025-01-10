The Tesla Model Y has sold excellently since its introduction in 2017. Believe it or not, that was eight years ago – roughly the time it takes BMW to introduce a new model. And Tesla has – sort of – done the same. The Tesla Model Y receives significant updates for the 2025 model year. But how does the new one – referred to as “Model Y Juniper” – stack up to BMW’s upcoming electric X3? While we don’t have all the details on the either vehicle just yet, here’s what we know and how it looks to compete with Tesla’s 2025 Model Y Juniper.

Exterior Design

Remember, despite sharing a name with the gas-powered X3 we share today, the iX3 will be an entirely different model built into the upcoming Neue Klasse lineup. But between spy shots, renderings, and of course leaked Neue Klasse SUV details, we have a pretty good idea of what it will look like.

From the front, the Juniper Model Y makes significant changes. The slimmed-down lighting elements now run the width of the front end, and the bumper inlets grow. The side profile remains almost entirely unchanged, but the back end gets a new taillight design that also runs the width of the car. It seems the car is de-badged in the rear, an update that does clean up the back a little bit.

The iX3, by comparison, looks more futuristic – but that’s probably only because we haven’t seen the Neue Klasse in person yet. It’s certainly more aggressive looking, sporting angular lines and a prominent rear diffuser, and a smaller take on the iX’s modern kidney grille design. We think the iX3 is definitely the looker compared to the Model Y Juniper – which, if anything, might actually look a little cheaper after the refresh.

Interior Design and Technology

Model Y Juniper sees minor updates inside. They include ventilated seats and a rear-seat entertainment system that doubles as rear climate control. Thankfully, it seems a turn signal stalk is retained, unlike the Model 3’s steering wheel-mounted buttons. It’s likely that Model Y Juniper will receive a bump in quality commensurate with the Model 3 Highland’s updates this year, which included to added sound deadening

The iX3 will also prominently feature a screen, but we’re willing to bet the materials and feel will be a bit richer. iDrive X – which we’ve had a lot of exposure to in the last few days – will power the center screen. iDrive X also includes the panoramic display stretching the width of the windshield and a 3D Head-Up Display. Both vehicles will likely offer similar features in the luxury space, like a panoramic glass roof.

Performance

We know that the iX3 relies on an 800-volt architecture and likely returns up to 500 miles or more of range in the WLTP testing cycle. Model Y Juniper will feature a small range and performance update and will likely go a little bit further than the current Model Y’s 337-mile EPA estimated range.

Tesla says Juniper’s a bit quicker from zero to 60 mph, (0-100 kmh), and that estimate drops from 4.9 seconds to 4.3 seconds. It’s not unreasonable to expect similar numbers from the iX3, especially when we consider that the range-topping iX3 M60 xDrive is likely to tout at least 560 horsepower. But, we’ll have to wait and see what the Model Y Juniper Performance brings.

The Model Y Juniper, overall, should enter production with a bit more polish than the first-gen cars. We look forward to driving one and seeing how the improvements add up. Of course, we’re much more excited to take a spin in the new iX3 – particularly, the range-topping performance model. We’re confident that the BMW iX3 will be a lot more of a head-turner, though – no matter what battery sits under the sheet metal.

