This M4 Convertible is being turned into a student training machine on behalf of BMW Slovakia and a local dealer.

Article Summary The G83 is a pre-facelift version in Sapphire Black with a Yas Marina Blue interior.

Students from the Secondary Vocational School of Technology and Services in Nitra, Slovakia will dissect the BMW M4 Convertible beginning with the next school year.

The school provides vocational education and training in the fields of auto repair: mechanics, bodywork, and electrical systems.

BMW engineered the M4 Convertible for open-top thrills, but this G83 is about to serve a different purpose. Starting with the next school year in Slovakia, the performance cabrio will begin a second life as a rolling workshop for automotive students. In collaboration with a local dealer, the luxury automaker is handing the keys to the Secondary Vocational School of Technology and Services in Nitra.

The school provides vocational education and training in auto repair, covering mechanics, bodywork, and electrical systems. Students enrolled in these programs complete the practical component of their education at the service center through a dual education program, gaining valuable hands-on experience. If we were young again, we’d certainly look forward to the chance to dissect an exciting car such as the M4 Convertible.

Of course, students won’t be able to take the M4 out for a joyride. It’s strictly for teaching purposes, allowing them to learn the ins and outs of a modern car. Aside from exploring its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, students will also become familiar with the driver assistance systems, electronic components, chassis, brakes, steering, and comfort features. Since it’s a convertible, they’ll also have the opportunity to discover the intricacies of the folding roof mechanism and the multilayer fabric top designed for thermal and sound insulation.

The Car Can Only Be Used On School Premises

BMW Slovakia teamed up with local dealer Rija Bavaria Nitra to transform the sporty cabrio into a classroom on wheels. Students may use the car on school premises starting in the 2026/2027 school year. The company doesn’t reveal many details about the car, but we couldn’t help noticing the old headlight design. That means we’re looking at an M4 Convertible built before March 2024, when production of the facelifted model began.

Since it’s a pre-LCI model, it misses out on the optional laser taillights introduced with the mid-cycle update. This right-hand-drive example isn’t from the earliest batch of G83s, though. It features iDrive 8, which BMW began rolling out on the M4 in spring 2023. Being an M4 Convertible, it’s a Competition model with xDrive as standard.

Painted in Sapphire Black with matching 826 M staggered wheels and blue brake calipers, this M4 has one of the boldest interiors available. The Yas Marina Blue leather with neon green accents creates a striking contrast against the dark exterior. It’s a wild combination BMW still offers on the latest M4 Convertible, which is believed to remain in production until around mid-2029.