The fifth-generation X5 breaks cover tomorrow, and in the meantime, BMW shares a last preview of the fully redesigned luxury SUV to reveal its striking front fascia.

Article Summary The fifth-generation BMW X5 will break cover on June 30.

It will stand out from the rest of the SUV lineup with X-shaped daytime running lights.

The front design will be largely shared between the combustion-engine X5 and the electric iX5 versions.

We’re counting down the hours until BMW lifts the veil on the new X5. The original luxury SUV from Munich is about to enter its fifth generation, codenamed G65. Although official images have already surfaced, because of course they have, the teaser campaign continues as planned. The camouflage is finally off for this final preview ahead of tomorrow’s debut.

As we’ve been reporting over the years, the revamped X5 does indeed feature an “X” motif embedded in the headlights. It immediately helps the luxobarge stand out from the new iX3, BMW’s first SUV to adopt the brand’s new-era design language. The slender, upright grille reserved for SUVs comes as no surprise. We’ll see more of it in future X models, including the iX4.

Predictably, BMW doesn’t say which version it’s teasing here. However, we do know the 2027 X5 will feature the same design across all five powertrain variants. Whether gas, diesel, plug-in hybrid, EV, or even hydrogen, this front end will be shared across the lineup. We do expect small variations from one version/trim to another, but this is broadly how all X5s will look.

Is It The 2027 BMW iX5?

Given how the teaser campaign has largely focused on the iX5, this could be the fully electric version. It’s getting the largest battery pack ever fitted to a BMW, one of the main reasons it will also become the company’s heaviest production vehicle in history. Well, excluding armored models. We recently estimated it could weigh a little over 2,800 kilograms (nearly 6,200 pounds), though it’s best to wait for official figures.

It’s already clear the G65 brings radical design changes compared to the G05, and not just because of the striking light signature. BMW is moving away from oversized kidneys toward a new look that doesn’t stand out quite as aggressively. However, that doesn’t mean the supersized grille is going away entirely, as spy shots of the upcoming X7 G67 arriving in 2027 suggest the polarizing design element may not be dead after all.

BMW says the X5 is about to make a “significant leap forward” when the next-generation model debuts on June 30. Depending on the region, it will go on sale later this year or in early 2027, while the fuel-cell iX5 Hydrogen won’t arrive until 2028. The latter will become the first hydrogen-powered BMW to enter series production after decades of experimenting with prototypes.