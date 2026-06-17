The order books were susposed to open this fall, but European dealers will allegedly begin to accept orders as early as June 18.

Article Summary BMW is reportedly bringing forward the i3 sedan's order opening with a 1st Edition going on sale tomorrow in Europe.

Series production of the new BMW i3 Sedan starts in August at the Munich plant. A wagon will follow in 2027 or later.

A long-wheelbase i3 Sedan is also planned but it won't come to Europe.

After the early success of the new iX3, BMW appears to have another winner on its hands. Customer feedback following the i3 sedan’s debut in March has been so strong that order books will open months ahead of the original plan. According to German business publication Automobilwoche, European dealers will start accepting orders as early as tomorrow, June 18.

Previously, BMW had planned to kick off sales of the i3 sometime this fall, aligning them with the model’s production start in August at the Munich plant. However, it now appears there has been a change of plan to bring the launch forward. Leading the way will be a 1st Edition, though details have not yet emerged. These special versions are typically offered for a limited time and come with a long list of standard equipment.

It’s worth noting that the production schedule is unlikely to change, despite the earlier opening of order books. With August still locked in, shipments to early adopters are unlikely to begin until September at the earliest. At launch, BMW will exclusively offer the i3 in the 50 xDrive configuration. However, a more affordable i3 40 with rear-wheel drive, a single motor, and a smaller battery can’t be far behind. After all, the base version has already been added to the iX3 lineup in Europe.

BMW Will Also Build An i3 Touring

Much like the iX3 will likely be joined by a swoopy iX4 at the Debrecen factory in Hungary, the German-made i3 sedan will spawn a derivative. Already teased, the i3 wagon is also set to be built at BMW’s oldest car plant. The Munich site will fully switch to EV production at some point in 2027. We expect the long-roof i3 to enter production next year, although an official date has not yet been announced. We’ll first have to see the car before learning more about its production schedule.

As for pricing, it’s reasonable to expect the i3 to undercut the equivalent iX3. In Germany, the crossover starts at €70,900 for the iX3 50 xDrive and from €63,400 for the iX3 40.

Confirmed for China but potentially coming to other markets as well, a long-wheelbase i3 sedan has already been revealed. It joins the stretched iX3 in BMW’s Chinese lineup, where the two Neue Klasse EVs offer not only more spacious interiors thanks to their extended wheelbases but also upgraded materials and a longer list of equipment.

Source: Automobilwoche (subscription required)