Few modern BMWs have achieved the mythical status of the E92 M3 GTS. Built in limited numbers, engineered with track-day precision, and powered by a gloriously high-revving V8, it represents the pinnacle of the naturally aspirated M3 era. But even among legends, some cars stand taller than others. Case in point: the very first production M3 GTS ever made. When it recently crossed the block at RM Sotheby’s Munich auction as part of the Best of M Collection, it commanded a staggering sum — proof that rarity, provenance, and passion can turn a driver’s car into a blue-chip collectible.

By the Numbers: What the #1 E92 M3 GTS Sold For And Why

Ultimately, the first E92 M3 GTS produced sold for a winning bid of €269,375. RM Munich has a buyer’s premium of 12.5% on lots that cross the €200,000 mark, adding over €30,000 to the final price. So really, the buyer paid €301,700; that’s also before a 19% VAT, or Value Added Tax. At the time of this writing, that comes out to $351,628; a truly astonishing amount of money to pay for any car, let alone a BMW M3.

Granted, there are some other numbers that can help us make sense of those ridiculous five- and six-figure integers. For one, there’s the number “1:” it’s the first production E92 M3 GTS, so indicated by the “001” on the carbon fiber dashboard. Then there’s the mileage, always a driver in collector vehicle pricing. The car has only traveled a paltry 176 kilometers in its 15 years of life, a darn shame if we’ve ever heard it. But, there is admittedly some value in keeping a car this rare in pristine condition for years to come. BMW only made 135 of these things, after all, another number that ensures values stay high on this car.

When comparing relative values, Bring a Trailer results simply aren’t relevant. No GTS has traded hands (which makes sense; it’s primarily a U.S.-based site), and the highest bid for an E9X M3 ever was $133,000 for a GTS replica. Classic.com has some better comparisons. The data shows only a handful of M3 GTS models have traded hands in the last seven years. The lowest transaction price seems to be for a right-hand drive model sold in the UK in 2020 for a still impressive £135,000 (around $175,000). Cars more comparable in mileage have sold for $250,000+.

The Other Numbers: Why the E92 M3 GTS is Special

Forgot why the M3 GTS was remarkable? You must be U.S.-based. BMW massaged the 4.0-liter S65 V8 engine to produce 444 horsepower, a 30-horsepower bump from the regular car. In the process, displacement rises to 4.4 liters. The car also sheds around 90 pounds (40 kg), thanks to lighter materials in the door trim and center console, a removed rear seat, and polycarbonate windows. Race seats and belts and a fire extinguisher made it very clear that this car was meant for the race track. Meanwhile, BMW quoted a zero to 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph).

Have to see the $300k+ M3 GTS for yourself? We encourage you check out the completed 2010 BMW M3 GTS auction page. It’s still live on RM Sothebys’ website. There you’ll find pictures of the car and a little bit more about its provenance. Would you spend this kind of money on a museum quality piece of BMW M history?