Article Summary BMW Canada sales fell 8.9% to 5,866 units in the first quarter of 2026.

The i4 was the best-selling electric M through March.

X3 was up by 56.8% while the X7 grew by 33.7% compared to Q1 2025.

With the first quarter of 2026 already in the rearview mirror, BMW Canada has some not-so-great sales numbers to share. Deliveries slipped by 8.9% to 5,866 units, but it’s not all bad. As expected, SUVs did the heavy lifting in the first three months of the year. The X3 was the star of the X lineup after demand spiked by 56.8%. Despite its venerable age, the full-size X7 jumped by 33.7% compared to Q1 2025.

The biggest surprise came from the 3 Series. Although it’s mere months away from retirement, G20 sales surged by 99%. Only the 330i xDrive and M340i xDrive sedans are sold in Canada. Of course, we mustn’t omit the two hot G80 variants: the manual M3 and the automatic M3 Competition. Speaking of the “world’s most powerful letter,” BMW Canada has reasons to be proud. Sales of M-branded models jumped by nearly 14% year over year.

Interestingly, Canada holds the top global spot in terms of M share as a percentage of overall sales. The keyword here is “percentage,” since in absolute numbers, other markets performed better through March. Aside from the long-rumored M2 xDrive possibly arriving this year, things should remain relatively quiet on the M side in 2026.

On the electric side, the i4 was BMW’s best-selling model without a combustion engine in Q1 2026. The iX ranked second, and with local iX3 deliveries starting this fall, EV sales should pick up toward the end of the year. The recently revealed i3 sedan won’t reach Canada until the first half of 2027.

As for MINI, shipments fell 3.3% to 830 cars in Q1 2026, but the silver lining is the Countryman, which grew by 11.4%.

In total, BMW and MINI sold 6,696 vehicles in Canada from January through March, down 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Electrified models (plug-in hybrids and EVs) accounted for 9.8% of total sales across the two brands.

On the Motorrad side, motorcycle sales declined by 16.3% to 417 units, with the most popular models being the S 1000 RR, R 1300 RT, R 1300 GSA, R 1300 GS, and the G 310 R.