Article Summary After nearly nine years on sale, the Audi A8 is no more in Germany where the order books have closed.

For the time being, Audi isn't committing to a next-generation model.

The Audi A8's impending demise follows the recent cancellation of another fullsize luxury sedan: the Lexus LS.

SUVs are taking another toll on sedans as the Audi A8 bites the dust in Germany. The BMW 7 Series competitor is no longer available to order, meaning you can’t configure the luxobarge exactly the way you want. There’s still some inventory left across the country. However, with no new orders being taken since February 18, it’s a clear sign this generation is heading toward retirement. It’s the second car in the full-size luxury sedan segment going the way of the dodo, following a decision by Lexus to pull the plug on the LS.

Of course, this is perfect timing for BMW. The 7 Series is only months away from receiving a Life Cycle Impulse. While it won’t have to worry about the A8 and LS much longer, its biggest rival has just gone through an update as well. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class recently received a nip and tuck, with the bigger and fancier Maybach derivative coming soon.

BMW and Mercedes can rest assured that Audi won’t bring back the A8 anytime soon. In a statement to Motor1, product spokesperson Marcel Bestle said the Four Rings might share details about a “possible successor” at some point. It’s highly unlikely that a fifth generation will arrive this decade, meaning the 7 Series and S-Class have one fewer competitor that could lure away buyers.

It’s sad to see the A8 fade away without a replacement in sight, but Audi has likely done the math and concluded that SUVs are the way to go. This year alone, an all-new Q7 will be joined by an even larger Q9 to take on the X7 and GLS. The luxury sedan market is shrinking, and there’s just not enough demand for so many models, leaving the 7 Series and S-Class to grab the bulk of sales. We haven’t forgotten about the Genesis G90, but it doesn’t pose a real threat to the German establishment.

The A8’s heritage is unquestionable, as the company’s flagship dates back to the D2 generation launched in 1994. Looking further back, the Audi V8 arrived in 1988 to take on the 7 Series (E32), but in 2026, that’s no longer the case. For now, the company hasn’t said when production will end, though it’s likely only a matter of time. Meanwhile, the A8 remains on sale in the United States and other markets, but you might want to hurry before it’s gone for good.