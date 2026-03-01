Article Summary Seven owners share their stories about the 3 Series, spanning all generations.

Their prized possessions vary from a perfectly maintained E21 to a heavily modified E90.

The 3 Series Touring E30 with a matching trailer is the chef's kiss.

Last year, BMW celebrated half a century of the 3 Series with a retrospective at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. There were also numerous regional special editions marking the milestone, so it’s safe to say the anniversary didn’t go unnoticed. While the golden jubilee has come and gone, 2026 will be even more important for the 3er. Later this year, the next-generation model will break cover.

Before the G50 arrives, BMW is looking to the past by sharing ownership stories spanning all seven generations. From the original E21 to the G20/G21, the video highlights why enthusiasts appreciate the 3 Series. Family buyers will be pleased to see the Touring well represented by the E30, F31, and G21. Not only that, but the oldest long-roof model in the lineup features an incredibly rad matching trailer built by merging two rear ends. The newest example is a personal favorite: an M340i Touring.

While diesel engines are often frowned upon these days, the video doesn’t shy away from oil-burners. An E46 appears in Imola Red, specifically a 320Cd that has lived a troubled life after being caught in a flash flood. The F31, meanwhile, is represented by a 328d wagon, the last time BMW sold a diesel-powered 3 Series in the United States.

The E21 featured in the video looks as though it just rolled off the assembly line. Its owner keeps several 3 Series time capsules, meticulously maintaining them in mint condition and as close to original as possible. Any modifications are “made very carefully, always with a focus on authenticity.”

For fans of modified cars, there’s also a tricked-out E36 with a custom body kit developed by its owner. But perhaps the most interesting 3 Series of the bunch is an E90 built as a WTCC promotional vehicle. It resembles a race car for the road, complete with a carbon-fiber body kit and a stripped-down interior to shed excess weight.

Looking ahead, the G50 is inching closer. BMW has already confirmed it will debut in 2026, but after the electric i3 sedan (NA0). There’s still no word on whether the next 3 Series will once again receive the Touring treatment. If it does, it will carry the G51 internal codename. Even though we haven’t seen any spy shots of prototypes yet, we’re holding out hope for another wagon.

While the future of the G51 is up in the air, another M3 with a gas engine is on the way. Codenamed G84, the seventh-generation 3 Series flagship is scheduled to arrive in 2028. It’ll retain all six cylinders but likely with a mild-hybrid setup added to meet emissions regulations. The next (and possibly final) ICE M3 is believed to remain in production until the middle of the next decade.