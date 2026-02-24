MINI USA is marking two decades of its signature road rally with a reimagined format for 2026 — three separate long-weekend events spanning California, New York, and Florida, each tracing some of the most celebrated driving roads in the country. The 2026 edition of MINI Takes the States (MTTS) departs from the traditional cross-country format in favor of three distinct regional experiences:

California (October 2–4): Monterey → Sonoma → Lake Tahoe

New York (October 23–25): Buffalo → Syracuse → Lake Placid

Florida (November 13–15): Fort Myers → Miami → Key West

Memories From MMTS 2024

We covered the 2024 MINI Takes the States and having followed that rally firsthand, it was nothing short of an amazing experience — a rolling celebration of everything that makes MINI ownership unique. The camaraderie, the curated routes, and the sheer energy of hundreds of MINIs departing together each morning reinforced just how special this community is. It’s what makes the 20th anniversary feel like a genuinely meaningful milestone.

What’s Coming in 2026

The California leg alone promises some of the most iconic asphalt in North America, routing drivers along the Pacific Coast Highway and across the Golden Gate Bridge before climbing through Napa’s vineyards and Carson Pass toward a Lake Tahoe finale. Evening gatherings are slated for the SOMO Event Center and Palisades Tahoe.

The New York weekend tracks east from Buffalo through Syracuse and deep into the Adirondacks, tracing the shores of Lake Ontario and passing Niagara Falls before reaching Lake Placid. Evening events are planned at NBT Bank Stadium and Mt. Van Hoevenberg. Florida closes out the season with a sweep from Fort Myers across the Tamiami Trail to Miami, then south along the Overseas Highway and the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West, with the final evening event at the Key West Amphitheatre.

Each rally follows MINI’s Rise & Rally format — morning gatherings with breakfast, live music, and a group send-off, followed by curated scenic routes and communal evening events where participants swap road stories and compare notes on the day’s drive.

Kate Alini, Head of Marketing, Product, and Strategy at MINI USA, said the format change was deliberate: “This fresh format offers greater accessibility to more MINI owners and fans alike.” Alini herself participated in the inaugural 2006 rally, which was organized to celebrate the launch of the first MINI GP and has since become one of the most recognized road rallies in the U.S.

The event has grown considerably since that first cross-country run. In 2024, nearly 2,000 MINI owners joined at least part of the nine-day western U.S. route, with roughly 650 cars rolling out each morning.

When and How To Register

Registration for MTTS 2026 is expected to open in April. Owners can sign up for one, two, or all three weekends. Full details are available at minitakesthestates.com.