The 2022 3.0 CSL, 2024 Skytop, and 2025 Speedtop will remain the most exclusive BMWs for a while.

The team in charge of small-series cars will do an M car one day.

If you’ve been hoping to see another rare BMW in the mold of the Speedtop/Skytop, we have bad news. It’s not coming anytime soon. The man in charge of the M division revealed in an interview that although a new ultra-exclusive car could happen one day, Munich isn’t currently working on a rare, high-priced specialty model.

Frank van Meel made the disclosure in an interview with the Australian publication CarSales, during which he expressed optimism that another low-volume BMW would eventually be launched. However, the luxury brand isn’t actively developing a follow-up to the M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL or the M8-based Skytop and Speedtop. Should it receive the green light, logic suggests it won’t enter production until 2028 or even later.

The BMW M CEO’s statement comes as little surprise. The company already has its hands full wrapping up production of the Skytop. The targa beauty is capped at 50 units. The two-seater convertible will be followed by the Speedtop by the end of the year. The two-door shooting brake is scheduled to enter production in late 2026, with plans to build 70 units.

Looking ahead, there is hope for a fourth model outside the usual product lineup. In an interview with BMWBLOG last year, Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, hinted at the prospects of an M car separate from the standard portfolio:

“We are discussing things, but we need to find the right time to do it. Be assured, we share the same dream and passion. We have been talking with Adrian van Hooydonk [Head of BMW Group Design] and the team who does the small series planning, and there is a slot reserved for BMW M.”

For now, the timing doesn’t seem right, as BMW M already has a full plate. Counting M Performance cars, the division intends to launch around 30 vehicles by 2029. Some will be updates to existing models, but several new entries are also in the pipeline. Relevant examples include electric versions of the M3, X3 M, X4 M, X5 M, and X6 M.

It’s unrealistic to expect BMW M to do everything at once. Perhaps once the Neue Klasse lineup is fully fleshed out, the team responsible for small-series cars can turn its attention to another specialty model. However, we wouldn’t necessarily rule out more concepts debuting at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The company has a long tradition of presenting showcars on the shores of Lake Como.

It wasn’t until the Skytop debuted in 2024 that BMW took things to the next level by agreeing to sell the car to wealthy buyers for an unconfirmed €500,000. The Speedtop, which followed the next year, reportedly carried the same price tag. Despite the exorbitant sums, all vehicles sold out shortly after their debuts. The 3.0 CSL was said to be even more expensive at €750,000, and it, too, was an instant success.