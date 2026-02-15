Article Summary Business drivers want at least 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range. Ideally, more than 500 kilometers (311 miles).

The BMW Group’s electric vehicle sales have never been higher. In 2025, the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands delivered a combined total of 442,072 cars without combustion engines. EVs accounted for a record 18% of total annual shipments, meaning nearly 1 in 5 cars was electric. By the end of the decade, the company estimates that one in two vehicles it sells won’t have a gasoline or diesel engine.

Projections aside, the reality in 2026 shows that some buyers still have reservations about switching to electric vehicles. A new study commissioned in the Netherlands among business drivers found that 4 in 10 respondents would not replace their current car with an EV. Their main concerns are frequent charging and longer charging times compared to a comparable ICE vehicle.

The luxury automaker asked Dutch marketing agency Kien Onderzoek to conduct a survey of 655 company-car drivers. Almost all respondents agreed that 400 kilometers (249 miles) should be the bare minimum range, while one-third said they would prefer to travel 500 kilometers (311 miles) before needing to recharge.

About 15% of those reluctant to go electric said they would ideally like to choose the powertrain themselves. They view gasoline and plug-in hybrid models as solid alternatives that offer greater flexibility than EVs.

The study also highlighted a few other interesting findings. Roughly 70% of those who would choose an EV as their next company car already drive one. Environmental considerations appear to have limited influence, with fewer than one in ten respondents citing nature as a key factor. In the Netherlands, four in ten business drivers already use an EV.

Regardless of where buyers stand, the BMW Group offers a broad range of options. It continues to sell a comprehensive mix of gasoline and plug-in hybrid models alongside a growing portfolio of EVs. Range anxiety may soon become less of a concern with the new iX3 and its quoted WLTP range of 805 kilometers (500 miles). It’s reasonable to expect the upcoming i3 sedan to go even farther, given its more aerodynamic shape.

Diesel still reigns supreme when it comes to highway range, and oil-burners remain available across much of the lineup. From the 1 Series to the 7 Series, BMW continues to offer four- and six-cylinder diesel engines. The X5 (G65), set to debut in the coming months, and next year’s X7 (G67) will also retain diesel options in Europe.