BMW is adding a new layer of transparency to its digital tools. Starting this month, the My BMW App and MINI App will give drivers access to personal carbon footprint data—breaking it down into emissions from both driving and vehicle production.

According to BMW, this is one of the most requested areas of insight among users. “The information in My Trips is one of the most popular features in the app,” says Dirk Wiedmann, Senior Vice President Sales Steering and Strategy, Digitalization. “We are now expanding this with carbon footprint calculation.”

What the App Now Shows

The update brings emissions tracking to a wider range of BMW and MINI models across several European countries. The feature is designed to work with all types of drivetrains: combustion, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric.

The app calculates emissions using two main data points:

Driving emissions – Based on real-world driving data recorded in the “My Trips” section. For petrol and diesel models, the app calculates CO₂ output based on fuel consumption. For EVs, it uses country-specific energy mix data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) to estimate the emissions linked to electricity use. It also shows how the numbers would change if green energy were used instead. Production emissions – This includes emissions from raw material sourcing, logistics, and vehicle assembly. BMW compiles these figures using certified lifecycle assessments from TÜV Rheinland, available on the BMW Group website as downloadable Vehicle Footprint Reports.

Electric Vehicle Comparison Tool Still Available

For those still driving combustion models, the app also includes a tool to simulate life with an electric BMW. After tracking at least 200 trips totaling over 2,000 km, the app estimates how many of those trips could have been completed on a single charge in a specific EV model. It also shows nearby charging stations based on frequently visited destinations. Over 100,000 people had used this feature by May 2025.

Where It’s Rolling Out

The personal carbon footprint feature will be available first in Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Compatible models include the latest BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, X2, X3, 5 Series (and Touring), M5, iX, and MINI Cooper, Cooper C, Aceman, and Countryman—provided they have a TÜV-certified footprint available.