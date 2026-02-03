We’ve featured Ronnie Fieg’s cars at great length, but it’s a real treat to see so many under the same roof. In a new video, the Kith founder opens the doors to his impressive collection, which extends well beyond regular production models. The E30 M3 sits at the core of his M garage, though each of us likely has a different favorite.

The one-off M1 in Techno Violet is certainly among the highlights, a mid-engined beauty that took BMW a full year to restore. Ronnie paired the E26 with a unique, matte XM finished in Frozen Techno Violet, although the striking SUV is probably far down most people’s list of favorites.

Other special cars from the modern era include a Vitality Green i4 M50 and a Cinnabar Red M4 G82. For us, the M850 CSi is the pick of the M litter, though the electric-swapped 1602 also deserves an honorable mention. The combustion engine may be gone, yet the car retains a manual gearbox. It’s something we’d love to see on future production EVs, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. In the meantime, next year’s electric M3 will simulate gear shifts and play artificial engine noise.

BMW USA’s video also reveals Ronnie’s latest addition to his ever-growing stable of M models: a Z3 M Roadster. He claims the E36/7 is the most fun car he has ever owned. All of his cars are in tip-top shape, with every vehicle fully restored down to the last bolt. The engine alone takes 14 to 15 months to refresh before it’s reinstalled.

There’s more where that came from, as the Kith CEO is teasing a new BMW build. While its identity remains a secret for now, we do know it’s currently being pampered in Germany. The mystery vehicle represents a model not yet in the collection. Predictably, it’ bound to receive a special color, presumably with a retro nod.

What could it be? We’re ruling out the first-generation 6 Series since an E24 is already part of the family. We’d love to see a V10-powered model, either the E63 or E64 M6. Then again, a wagon is notably missing from the collection. We’d argue that an E34 M5 Touring would be a perfect fit.