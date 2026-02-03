BMW M is restructuring its customer experience offerings with the launch of AREA M on February 3, 2026, adding Memmingen as a second facility alongside its existing Maisach location. This new driving program will offer a gamified and diversified customer experience aimed at broadening appeal beyond traditional high-performance driver training.

The new Memmingen facility houses seven wet skid pads, three drift circles, four dynamic areas, and handling and slalom zones. The location also includes community amenities such as a lounge, conference rooms, and catering—infrastructure suggesting BMW M’s intention to position these venues as destination experiences rather than purely instructional centers.

The portfolio restructuring consolidates the previous category system into five standardized levels (Compact, Essential, Plus, Pro, and Max) across five experience categories: Winter, Track, Thrill, Custom, and Control. BMW says the simplified framework, accessible through a new “Experience Finder” tool on its redesigned website, is designed to reduce booking complexity and reach customers unfamiliar with the existing program structure.

Gamification and Competitive Elements

AREA M introduces “Games of Drift,” a competitive offering exclusive to Memmingen that marks a departure from traditional performance training. The program features three gamified challenges using a specially modified M2 Drift vehicle: a drift spiral course emphasizing precision, “Ring Drop” (throwing rings into targets while drifting), and Gymkhana (completing complex courses under time pressure). Participants’ results feed into a live public scoreboard, with the top nine drivers advancing to a final competition on October 17.

BMW M is also introducing specialized programs targeting new customer segments. The “M Ice Pro Experience” in Arjeplog, Sweden, caters to winter performance driving, while “M Snow Active” in Sölden, Austria, specifically targets performance-oriented women—indicating deliberate efforts to diversify participation beyond traditional M customer demographics.

The entry-level “BMW M Starter” program remains available, as does the “BMW M Drift Academy,” which relocated to Memmingen in November 2025 following strong 2025 demand.

The rebranding from what was effectively M Driver Training to “AREA M” and the emphasis on “experience space” and “spiritual home” language in BMW’s messaging suggests the manufacturer views these facilities as community-building assets alongside revenue-generating performance instruction.

Whether the gamification strategy attracts sustained participation or remains a novelty will likely become clear following the inaugural Games of Drift final in October.