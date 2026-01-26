Article Summary The 2017 X3 M40i with B58 engine is your safest bet. It combines proven powertrain reliability with modern features and solid JD Power ratings across the board.

Model year matters more than you think. The 2016 2 Series and 2016 3 Series fixed critical timing chain issues from earlier years—timing is everything when buying used BMW.

Skip the V8s, embrace the sixes. The N52 and N55 inline-six engines have proven track records, while earlier N63 V8s remain money pits for reliability-conscious buyers.

When shopping for a used BMW, reliability is just as important as the driving experience. While BMW consistently ranks among the top premium brands for dependability, not all model years and engines are created equal. We’ve compiled a guide to some of the most reliable used BMWs according to JD Power reliability data, helping you make an informed decision on your next purchase.

Why JD Power Matters for Used BMW Buyers

JD Power’s Vehicle Dependability Study measures problems reported by owners three years after purchase, making it an invaluable tool for understanding real-world reliability. For context, BMW currently ranks ninth overall among all brands, with 189 problems per 100 vehicles in the 2025 study—the best performance among German luxury brands. But when you dig deeper into specific models and engines, you’ll find some real gems worth considering.

BMW X3 with B58 Engine – Codename G01, Model Year 2017

The Sweet Spot: The 2017 X3 M40i stands out as one of the most compelling used BMW values available today. Powered by the legendary B58 turbocharged inline-six, this SUV combines impressive performance with proven reliability.

The B58 engine has earned a stellar reputation since its 2015 introduction. Unlike earlier BMW turbocharged engines like the N54 and N55, the B58 resolved many chronic reliability issues while delivering smooth, responsive power. The X3 M40i specifically has been praised by owners and technicians alike as a nearly hassle-free ownership experience.

What to expect: The B58 is known for minimal major issues when properly maintained. Yes, like any turbocharged BMW engine, you might encounter occasional coolant system leaks or valve cover gasket issues, but these are manageable expenses. Regular oil changes with quality synthetic fluid and monitoring coolant levels will keep you in good shape. Many owners report surpassing 150,000 miles without significant powertrain problems.

Why it ranks: JD Power data shows the 2017 model year X3 performing above average in its segment. The B58 combination with the G01 chassis provides a modern, feature-rich driving experience that hasn’t aged poorly.

BMW 2 Series – Codename F22, Model Year 2016

The Overlooked Champion: The 2016 2 Series is a hidden gem in the used luxury market. This compact performer received significant reliability improvements in 2016, particularly with its turbocharged engine lineup.

The key to the 2016 2 Series’ reliability is timing. Early 2 Series models (2014-2015) with the N20 engine suffered from timing chain issues, as the plastic chain guides were prone to premature wear. However, BMW corrected this design flaw with revisions implemented after January 2015, making 2016 models particularly solid choices. The 2016 model year is recognized as one of the best years for the first-generation 2 Series.

Engine options worth considering: The 228i comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter N20 four-cylinder (240 hp), while the M235i offers a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (320 hp). Both are considerably more mature by 2016, with most early teething problems resolved.

Why it ranks: Consumer Reports data shows the 2016 2 Series as more reliable than average for its model year. The combination of sharp handling, premium interior, and proven powertrains makes it an excellent value proposition in the used market. You’ll get spirited driving dynamics without the complexity of larger BMW models.

BMW X5 with N55 Engine – Codename F15, Model Yearh 2018

The Balanced SUV: The 2018 X5 F15 xDrive35i, powered by the N55 turbocharged inline-six, represents the sweet spot for reliability in this generation. This was the final year of the F15 platform, meaning BMW had worked out most production issues and software quirks.

The N55 engine is significantly more reliable than its earlier turbocharged cousins. While earlier X5 models with the V8 N63 engine (particularly 2008-2013 models) struggled with turbocharger failures, oil consumption, and valve stem seal leaks, the inline-six N55 offers a more straightforward and dependable architecture.

Important distinction: While the 2018 X5 50i came with an N63TU V8, steer toward the xDrive35i or sDrive35i models with the N55. These engines have proven track records and manageable maintenance costs. The last year of the F15 platform also benefited from updated software and the most refined version of the transmission.

Why it ranks: The 2018 model year was BMW’s final refinement of the F15, addressing known issues from earlier production years. The N55 powertrain alone makes this more attractive than earlier F15 models, and owners report solid reliability with proper maintenance.

BMW 7 Series with N52 Engine – Codename E65/E66, Model Year 2007

The Sophisticated Choice: The 2007 BMW 7 Series E65/E66 with the N52 engine represents a more nuanced reliability story. While the E65 generation (2005-2008) gained a reputation for complexity and electrical gremlins, the naturally aspirated N52 engine is genuinely one of BMW’s most reliable powerplants.

The N52 was recognized with Ward’s 10 Best Engines awards in 2006 and 2007 for good reason. Unlike the turbocharged engines that followed, the N52’s simpler design avoids many turbo-related failure modes. The magnesium-aluminum composite block is a marvel of engineering, and the engine’s track record speaks for itself.

The real consideration: The E65 7 Series’ complexity extends beyond the engine. Electronics, suspension components, and the advanced iDrive system were cutting-edge for 2007, but age has not been kind to all of them. If you’re considering a 2007 7 Series, focus on maintenance history and condition of the electrical systems.

Why it ranks: Despite the E65’s mixed reputation, JD Power data shows N52-powered models performing respectably. The engine itself is robust, and early 7 Series models with comprehensive maintenance records often provide many trouble-free miles. The key is finding one that’s been well cared for.

BMW 3 Series with N20 Engine – Codename F30, Model Year 2016

The Sensible Sedan: The 2016 BMW 3 Series with the N20 turbocharged four-cylinder engine benefits from the same timing chain fixes that improved the 2 Series. By 2016, BMW had refined this engine considerably, making it a solid choice for reliability-conscious buyers.

The N20 produces 240 horsepower in the 328i and provides the kind of turbocharged efficiency BMW drivers appreciate. Yes, this engine had issues in its early years, but the 2016 model year represents a mature, sorted version.

Why it ranks: The 3 Series is BMW’s volume player, and the 2016 iteration was refined after a production run dating back to 2012. Early issues with timing chains and valve covers had been addressed. The affordable used market value combined with proven reliability makes it an attractive entry point to BMW ownership.

Should I Buy A Use BMW?

While BMW’s overall reliability has improved in recent years, specific models shine brighter than others. The 2017 X3 M40i with B58 power, 2016 2 Series, 2018 X5 N55, 2007 7 Series with N52, and 2016 3 Series each represent solid choices backed by JD Power data and owner experience.

The key is matching your priorities—whether that’s performance, luxury, practicality, or value—with a model and model year that delivers reliability.