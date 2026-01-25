Paul Miller Racing’s No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO has claimed the GTD Pro class title at the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, marking the marque’s first class victory at the prestigious endurance event and its first overall triumph since 2020. The four-driver lineup of Connor De Phillippi, Dan Harper, Max Hesse, and Neil Verhagen crossed the finish line just 2.223 seconds ahead of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO fielded by 75 Express, capping off a masterclass in pit strategy and composed final-hour racing.

Strategy Triumphs Over Pace

The decisive moment came with less than 90 minutes remaining, when a marathon six-hour fog-induced caution period—the longest in race history—finally ended. Mercedes driver Maro Engel appeared positioned for victory heading into the final stint, having methodically advanced through the field during the night. However, the Paul Miller crew executed a pit stop 13 seconds faster than their Mercedes counterparts during the penultimate service cycle, handing Harper the advantage he needed down the stretch.

The final run to the checkered flag proved challenging for Harper, who not only had to manage fuel consumption but also contend with a non-functional radio during the critical closing laps. Despite these obstacles, the BMW driver maintained his composure and gap management to secure the win.

The victory marks BMW’s first-ever GTD Pro class win at Daytona and its first win in any class since capturing the GTD title in 2020. For De Phillippi, it represents his second Rolex 24 triumph, adding to his GTLM class victory in 2019. The pairing of De Phillippi, Hesse, and Harper also secured their second consecutive WeatherTech Championship victory, following their success at last year’s Motul Petit Le Mans.

Paul Miller Racing itself hasn’t tasted victory at the Rolex 24 since the 2020 edition, when the team won the GTD class with Lamborghini. The 2025 triumph represents a significant return to form for the respected Pennsylvania-based operation.

Despite missing the top step, 75 Express demonstrated resilience in completing the race with a strong second-place finish. Winward Racing claimed the final podium spot in GTD Pro with the No. 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO, driven by Scott Noble, Jason Hart, Maxime Martin, and Luca Stolz.

BMW Also Scores GTP Podium

While Paul Miller Racing claimed the GTD Pro headlines, BMW enjoyed additional success in the overall GTP category. Team WRT’s No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8—with Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Robin Frijns, and Rene Rast aboard—finished third overall, just behind Porsche Penske’s dominant GTP victory and Action Express Racing’s second-place Cadillac finish.

The result underscores BMW’s competitive standing across multiple categories at one of international motorsport’s most demanding events, with the M4 GT3 EVO proving a formidable platform in the hands of experienced teams and drivers. [Photos: Dan Levins / @klapped.media]