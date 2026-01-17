As if you needed more reasons to visit Paris, BMW has a real treat in store for Art Car fans. The iconic vehicle that kicked off the long-running series back in 1975 is taking center stage at the Hôtel de la Marine, a historic building on the Place de la Concorde. You have until January 26 to admire Alexander Calder’s 3.0 CSL in the hotel’s courtyard, which is open daily from 8 AM until midnight.

If you’re planning a trip to France’s capital a few days later, Rétromobile is the go-to event for classic car aficionados. This year, it’s bringing together all seven BMW Art Cars that raced at Le Mans. That lineup includes not only Alexander Calder’s CSL but also Frank Stella’s version, which competed in 1976. A year later, Roy Lichtenstein’s 320i Turbo took on the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe, and it too will be on display at the show held in the City of Lights.

In chronological order, the four remaining BMW Art Cars are Andy Warhol’s M1 (1979), Jenny Holzer’s V12 LMR (1999), Jeff Koons’ M3 GT2 (2010), and Julie Mehretu’s M Hybrid V8 (2024). It’s also worth noting that 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of Rétromobile, typically the first major classic car show of the season.

The original Art Car at the Hôtel de la Marine, along with six more vehicles at Rétromobile at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, allows BMW to continue celebrations that began in 2025, when the Art Car collection turned 50. In total, there are 20 rolling works of art, and we’re hoping the day will come when all of them are displayed in one place.

That said, it’s easy to understand what a massive logistical undertaking that would be, as even bringing a third of the collection to Rétromobile must have been a challenge. It makes perfect sense for BMW to showcase these race cars in France, given that the Art Car initiative was started by local racing driver Hervé Poulain. He was the one to approach BMW in the first place. The rest, as they say, is history.