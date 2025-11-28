Yes, it’s already that time of year when automakers try to lure you into buying their Christmas goodies. MINI has a head start by stuffing the Aceman with present ideas that would look great under the tree. Although it’s one of the smallest vehicles in the BMW Group portfolio, it can still accommodate a variety of festive gifts.

MINI is showing off the more powerful Aceman SE in Indigo Sunset Blue and Rebel Red. Both come fitted with what are arguably the company’s coolest wheels available today: the 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke alloys. We’d wager they’re a must if you’re in the market for an Aceman.

But the new images aren’t necessarily about the cars. MINI wants to woo you with a range of items from its Lifestyle Collection. The 300-liter cargo area is spacious enough for a few MINI-branded trolleys available in Rebel Red, Blazing Blue, and Black. Fold the rear bench, and you unlock 1,005 liters of storage for even more gear.

The rear seats are large enough to fit an aluminum balance bike for your kid. Alternatively, MINI’s fuzzy Bulldog 2.0 mascot makes for a funny travel companion. If you’d rather buy something actually useful, the travel mugs come in different sizes and colors.

The MINI Lifestyle Collection isn’t limited to Christmas-themed items. There’s just about anything you can think of, from T-shirts to umbrellas. Diehard fans can even pick up JCW-branded hoodies and backpacks. For your little one, there’s a MINI Baby Racer toy car with a length-adjustable handlebar and a child-safe steering wheel.

As for us, we’d rather have the Aceman, a model sadly not available in North America. Since MINI has changed its mind and won’t build the subcompact crossover in Oxford anymore, chances of seeing the “J05” in the United States are slim. The company hasn’t closed the door entirely, but it’s best to arm yourself with plenty of patience.