AUTOID has given its G87 BMW M2 another round of changes, and this one shifts the car’s vibe pretty noticeably. The Satin Black look is gone. In its place: a Narwhal Blue wrap, a full set of ADRO aero parts, and a new wheel setup with HRE 521s in Satin Black and Polished Clear FMR barrels.

The Front End Is Very Different Than Stock

The ADRO bumper immediately changes how the car reads. The factory G87 M2 nose is still a sore spot for a lot of people, and this bumper changes the entire geometry of the front-end. AUTOID paired it with ADRO’s vented Carbon Kevlar bonnet, V2 kidney grilles, and the winglet-style front splitter. But of course, it’s the redesigned kidney grille which will stick out the most.

Custom Wheels From HRE

The HRE 521s are doing a lot of the visual heavy lifting. Satin Black faces keep things low-key, while the polished barrels add enough contrast to outline the stance. It avoids the “all black everything” look the car had before and gives the arches something to work with.

ADRO Pieces Around the Car

ADRO side skirts and a rear diffuser give the car a more dynamic and sporty look. AUTOID kept the TRE TR87 adjustable rear wing for now, though they’re already debating whether it’s time to go bigger or switch to ADRO’s swan-neck setup. Hard to blame them; the car is heading that way.

Narwhal Blue Changes the Mood Entirely

The wrap gives this G87 M2 a new vibe. Some colors hide the G87’s lines; this one shows all of them. Paired with the polished wheel barrels, the car looks quite aggressive on the road. Overall, this version of AUTOID’s M2 doesn’t feel overdone. It just feels more visually interesting.

It’s still very much a G87, just one made for the BMW customer who wants to stand out while getting a track-ready M2. [Photos @connorlwky /: AutoID]