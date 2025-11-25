During the media launch of the new BMW iX3 in Sotogrande, Spain, one unexpected topic kept surfacing in every conversation with engineers and journalists: dog mode. Not range, not charging speed, not suspension tuning—dog mode. It’s one of those small, emotionally charged features that EV owners in the U.S. now see as essential. Tesla has it. Rivian has it. Hyundai and Kia have their versions too. And BMW knows American buyers are asking for it.

But the explanation from BMW at the event was clear: the iX3 doesn’t have a dedicated Dog Mode, but that doesn’t mean things won’t change in the future.

Why People Care About Dog Mode

Here is a simple scenario: the car’s air conditioning suddenly fails while having a pet inside. Cabin temperature could start climbing within minutes. Because dog mode is active, the system immediately starts sending critical alerts every single minute. Let’s assume the owner is stuck in a meeting without his phone, but someone else connected to the car sees the warnings, and he or she can now open the interior camera feed, and realize the pet is in trouble. So now they are able to roll the windows down remotely, alert police, unlock the car, and safely get the dog out.

That’s the kind of situation that makes people ask every carmaker, including BMW, whether they offer a similar layer of protection.

How Does BMW Approach This

BMW’s approach is different. There is no Dog Mode per se, instead the iX3 spreads its safety net across several systems. You can now remotely set the cabin temperature from the My BMW app, and the vehicle will heat or cool the interior for up to 30 minutes. You can also open the app and see a live feed from the car’s interior camera. This is especially useful if you’ve left something—or someone—inside for a brief errand. During the press briefing in Sotogrande, BMW confirmed that this camera access is a core part of their remote-monitoring strategy.

The bigger surprise came when BMW explained how the iX3’s occupant detection system actually works. It doesn’t just look for children. The sensors are designed to detect any living being—a pet, a child, or even an adult who might still be inside after the driver has walked away.

If the system realizes someone is still there, the car sends a notification to the driver’s phone. If nothing happens, it escalates by sounding the horn and flashing the lights to attract attention from nearby people. And if still nobody responds, the iX3 takes matters into its own hands. It automatically switches on the air conditioning and sets the temperature to 21 degrees Celsius—about 70 degrees Fahrenheit—to stabilize the cabin and prevent heat buildup.

BMW didn’t advertise this system heavily, but in Sotogrande, it became clear that the iX3 already includes a form of built-in emergency logic that activates even when the driver can’t. Is it identical to the Dog Mode or Pet Comfort? Not exactly, but it’s a good step towards a full Dog Mode.

So Why Not Just Add Dog Mode?

BMW’s explanation is mostly rooted in global behavior. Demand for dog mode is extremely high in the United States, but lower in other countries. Could they revisit this in the future? It’s a possibility considering that the tech is already included in the car. From what we can tell, without a big visual message on the infotainment screen or a button labeled “pet mode,” the iX3 is not ignoring the underlying safety issue. BMW simply chose to treat it as a cabin-safety problem rather than a pet-specific feature.

[Pet Comfort Mode image provided by riviantrackr.com]