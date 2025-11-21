When a car is this small, the world feels like an oversized playground. It’s even more fun on a twisty road like Japan’s winding mountain route in the Nikko region. MINI brought its latest gasoline hot hatch for a photo shoot on the famous Irohazaka Road, known for its often narrow, challenging corners.

Why now? The “F66”-generation JCW recently attended the 2025 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. From there, the journey continued north for roughly 180 kilometers (112 miles) to Nikko National Park, where Irohazaka Road begins, offering drivers a chance to explore the beauty of the Oku-Nikko plateau. It’s especially stunning in autumn, but from a driving perspective, it’s worth visiting any time of year.

Perhaps the only thing that would’ve made the trip even more enjoyable is a manual gearbox. However, the B48-powered pocket rocket comes exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic. Still, nearly 230 horsepower in such a small package is a recipe for a great day on winding roads. That BMW-sourced four-cylinder delivers a healthy 380 Nm (280 lb-ft). It’s plenty enough to put a smile on your face as you shoot out of corners.

Speaking of which, Irohazaka Road packs no fewer than 48 hairpin turns. The scenery is a bonus, and we’re sure some people would be eager to sample the JCW formula in the “F67” Convertible. For this scenic run, MINI opted for the three-door hatch in Midnight Black with contrasting red accents. It also fitted the optional 18-inch wheels, one size up from the standard alloys.

We’re still getting used to the idea of a single-exit exhaust. Some will view it as a downgrade, but it’s worth noting that the latest JCW does have a second tip. MINI hid it underneath the car. However, it only wakes up when you rev the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine past 3,000 rpm.

For 2025, MINI also sells a JCW without an exhaust at all. To satisfy both camps, there’s the fully electric “J01,” positioned to take on the Alpine A290 and Abarth 500e. Whether electric hot hatches will catch on remains to be seen, but there’s nothing wrong with having a broader range of choices.